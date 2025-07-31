SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Hundreds forced from their homes as crews battle wildfire near Peachland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peachland wildfire forces evacuations'
Peachland wildfire forces evacuations
Hundreds of people remain on evacuation order or alert in the Central Okanagan due to an out-of-control wildfire believed to have been started by an overheated vehicle. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Hundreds of people remain forced from their homes in the Okanagan on Thursday as crews battle an out-of-control wildfire just north of Peachland, B.C.

The Drought Hill wildfire broke out around 2 p.m. on Wednesday along Highway 97. Officials believe it was sparked by a vehicle towing a trailer.

The fire has grown to 27 hectares in size, however, that number could grow as the BC Wildfire Service conducts more accurate mapping in daylight.

The fire quickly grew out of control, forcing the closure of Highway 97 and Highway 97-C for more than seven hours.

Click to play video: 'Emergency centres open for Peachland evacuees'
Emergency centres open for Peachland evacuees

The routes have since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, but officials are warning of major delays on the route, which is the key transportation corridor in the Okanagan Valley.

About 400 properties remain under an evacuation order, while a further 225 are on evacuation alert and have been told to be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

You can find up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts here.

It remains unclear if any homes were lost.

The Okanagan, along with a large swath of the B.C. Interior, remains under a heat warning on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 38 C in the forecast.

Those temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

