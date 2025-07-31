Hundreds forced from their homes as crews battle wildfire near Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people remain forced from their homes in the Okanagan on Thursday as crews battle an out-of-control wildfire just north of Peachland, B.C.

The Drought Hill wildfire broke out around 2 p.m. on Wednesday along Highway 97. Officials believe it was sparked by a vehicle towing a trailer.

The fire has grown to 27 hectares in size, however, that number could grow as the BC Wildfire Service conducts more accurate mapping in daylight.

The fire quickly grew out of control, forcing the closure of Highway 97 and Highway 97-C for more than seven hours.

The routes have since reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, but officials are warning of major delays on the route, which is the key transportation corridor in the Okanagan Valley.

About 400 properties remain under an evacuation order, while a further 225 are on evacuation alert and have been told to be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

You can find up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts here.

It remains unclear if any homes were lost.

The Okanagan, along with a large swath of the B.C. Interior, remains under a heat warning on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 38 C in the forecast.

Those temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.