Man charged after death threats made towards Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Police in Peel Region say they have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made toward Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Police say they initially learned about threats made toward the mayor and his family toward the end of June, which is when they first began to provide protection for the Browns.

On Tuesday, police say they arrested a man from Brampton before charging him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police do not believe there are any other people involved and say they are no longer concerned there is a “an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community.”

A release from Peel police did not provide any details as to why the threats were made or how they learned of them.

In response to questions from Global News surrounding the nature of the threats, a spokesperson would only say “the threats were made electronically.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Peel Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich confirmed the Browns had been under protection from the police service.

“We have received and are investigating a threat that was made not just against the mayor, but his family as well,” Milinovich said. “Because of the nature of that threat, we felt it was prudent, out of an abundance of caution, to supplement him with police security until that threat was investigated appropriately.”

Milinovich was speaking to reporters at a press conference announcing that Peel police had busted a ring of people who had been conducting home invasions.

The mayor was also on hand but also provided little insight into the nature of the threats as the investigation is ongoing. Brown did say that this was not the first time he had such issues.

“This is not the first time I’ve received a death threat,” said Brown, who was formerly an MPP and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. “I did so a number of years ago. I’m sure it won’t be the last. And it certainly won’t change my approach.

“I certainly want my family to … be safe, and I believe they are. But it won’t change my approach to be outspoken about public safety and to do my job accordingly.”