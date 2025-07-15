Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection after receiving threats

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently receiving police protection after threats were made against him and his family, according to Peel Regional Police.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich did not provide many details surrounding the threat while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, but he did confirm the protection detail was in place.

“We have received and are investigating a threat that was made not just against the mayor, but his family as well,” Milinovich said. “Because of the nature of that threat, we felt it was prudent, out of an abundance of caution, to supplement him with police security until that threat was investigated appropriately.”

Milinovich said the threat had come from somewhere in Canada.

“The investigation is still ongoing. I believe that we are very close to being able to share additional details, but to share them at this point potentially could jeopardize the investigation. We will do that once we’re able to do that,” Milinovich explained.

He said the security the police service is providing was not out of the ordinary, given the circumstances.

“I think most police services would provide something very similar if they were equipped with the same information and risk assessment, outcomes that we were,” Milinovich said. “We want to make sure that somebody that’s here representing our community, and because of some of the stances that they’ve taken, is well protected and there’s no issues in relation to their safety and security while we’re conducting the investigation.”

Milinovich was speaking to reporters at a press conference announcing that Peel police had busted a ring of people who had been conducting home invasions.

The mayor was also on hand but also provided little insight into the nature of the threats as the investigation is ongoing. Brown did say that this was not the first time he had such issues.

“This is not the first time I’ve received a death threat,” said Brown, who was formerly an MPP and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. “I did so a number of years ago. I’m sure it won’t be the last. And it certainly won’t change my approach.

“I certainly want my family to … be safe, and I believe they are. But it won’t change my approach to be outspoken about public safety and to do my job accordingly.”