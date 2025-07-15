Missed Prime Day? You can still snag these last-minute deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

45% off

Ion Hair Dryer AC Motor 1800 W Hair Dryer This powerful yet lightweight hair dryer (yes, it’s compact and cute) packs a high-speed motor that dries even thick, wavy hair in record time – hello, 21,000 rpm! It’s gentle on your strands too, with constant temperature care and low radiation to keep damage at bay. $38.24 on Amazon (was $69.99)

20% off

Covergirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and a superberry blend of acai, goji, and black elderberries, this gloss gives your lips a plush, bouncy look with a juicy hint of shine. It feels weightless and never sticky, with delicious scents like berry, coconut, or pineapple. $7.99 on Amazon (was $9.99)

43% off

JBL Tune 520BT - Wireless On-Ear Headphones Ready for sound that hits all the right notes? The JBL Tune 520BT delivers legendary Pure Bass you feel deep down – yes, the same tech powering the world’s biggest stages. With wireless Bluetooth 5.3, say goodbye to tangled cords and hello to seamless streaming. $39.98 on Amazon (was $69.98)

33% off

Garmin Forerunner 955 GPS Running Smartwatch If you’re serious about tracking every step and heartbeat, the Forerunner 955 is your go-to. Its bright, always-on display makes checking stats easy – even under the blazing sun. With up to 15 days of battery life, plus detailed insights on your sleep, recovery, and training load, it helps you know when to push hard or take a breather. $449.99 on Amazon (was $669.99)

41% off

TP-Link Tapo SolarCam 2K, Outdoor Battery Camera w/Solar Panel Base, If keeping an eye on your home without worrying about power sounds good, the Tapo SolarCam 2K is a game-changer. Powered by solar energy, it keeps charging itself with a sleek, modular panel – so your camera stays up and running for up to 300 days. $99.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

88% off

Electric Spin Scrubber Tired of scrubbing away with tiring brushes? This electric bathroom scrubber is here to change the game. Cordless and powerful, it cleans your bathroom – and so much more – without the hassle of cords or heavy scrubbing. $49.97 on Amazon (was $399.99)

20% off

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine Built for coffee lovers who crave fresh, flawless brews at home, this machine features a built-in conical burr grinder with 8 grind settings to unlock your favourite beans’ full flavour. The powerful steam wand creates smooth, silky micro-foam perfect for latte art, while cold extraction technology delivers rich cold brew in under five minutes. $699.98 on Amazon (was $879.9)

76% off

High Pressure 10-Mode Handheld Shower Head This shower head delivers a refreshing rinse with its 9+1 spray modes, from gentle mist to invigorating massage. Crafted from durable, rust-free materials and paired with a long, flexible hose, it’s perfect for the whole family. $33.99 on Amazon (was $139)

17% off

Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float Designed for serious lounging, this inflatable tanning pool is the ultimate all-in-one summer essential. With a built-in pillow for neck support and a ribbed air cushion base for extra comfort, it’s perfect for sunbathing, floating, or just relaxing poolside. $55.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

29% off

hahaland Toddler Busy Board This 7-in-1 Montessori-inspired busy board is a fun and educational way to keep toddlers engaged while developing essential skills. With five colorful pages covering life skills, letters, numbers, shapes, colours, animals, and weather, little ones can explore and learn through hands-on play. $24.85 on Amazon (was $34.99)

