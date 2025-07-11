ICYMI: Amazon Prime Day ends tonight–don’t miss these deals!

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time’s almost up! Amazon Prime Day wraps up tonight, and you’ve only got a few hours left to grab massive savings on everyday essentials. From personal care must-haves to household staples and pantry favourites, now’s the time to stock up on top picks from brands like Dyson, Clinique, Samsonite, LEGO, and more – including Canadian favourites like Vitruvi, Canadian Down & Feather Co and DESIGNME.

Not a Prime member? There’s still time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to all the deals – plus enjoy perks like fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And don’t forget: Giftmania is back, giving members the chance to win exciting prizes just for shopping!

Story continues below advertisement

Hurry – shop the Amazon Canada Prime Day showcase and support Canadian brands before the clock runs out!

Home

30% off

Vitruvi Air Waterless Diffuser for Home The Vitruvi Air Waterless Diffuser turns essential oils into a fine mist of mood-enhancing luxury – no water, just pure scent – wrapped in a sculptural design that elevates any room it graces. $118.99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

29% off

Stackable Drawer Organizer Divider Crafted from durable, break-resistant PET plastic, these space-saving organizers keep your cosmetics, jewelry, kitchen utensils, or office supplies neatly stacked and easily customizable, allowing you to mix and match sizes to create a storage solution tailored perfectly to your space and style. $24.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

Canadian Down & Feather Co. - Summer Weight White Down Duvet Proudly Canadian-made, this duvet features baffle box construction for maximum loft, a 260 thread count to keep down in place, 100% breathable cotton, corner loops for secure anchoring, and is filled with premium white down – the lightest, fluffiest, and warmest fill available. $276.00 on Amazon (was $345.00)

21% off

DeLonghi Portable Air Conditioner Think of it as your personal breeze – but smarter. This sleek 3-in-1 unit doesn’t just cool the room, it cools to you, thanks to intuitive tech that knows exactly where comfort is needed most. $549.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

77% off

Canoly Masticating Juicer This juicer features a wide feed chute for whole fruits, an ultra-fine filter for smooth juice and one-touch operation with quick, tool-free cleaning – making fresh juicing faster and easier than ever. $149.99 on Amazon (was $639.99)

Story continues below advertisement

53% off

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner The Lefant M210 Pro glides through tight spaces, switching between cleaning modes and responding to your voice or app commands – all while smartly dodging obstacles and returning to its dock when it’s done. $135.99 on Amazon (was $289.99)

Beauty

30% off

DESIGNME PUFF.ME Volumizing Mousse Big hair, don’t care – this lightweight, cloud-like mousse from DESIGNME boosts volume and bounce with a soft, flexible hold that lifts every strand to its full, fabulous potential. $21.70 on Amazon (was $31.00)

Story continues below advertisement

21% off

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer is the crown jewel of hairstyling tools – smoothing, curling, and volumizing with just air, no extreme heat and all the glam of a salon blowout at home. $629.98 on Amazon (was $799.99)

25% off

Redken Biotin Shampoo Redken’s Extreme Length Biotin Shampoo is a strand-strengthening saviour, designed to fortify damaged hair and help it grow longer, healthier, and glossier – no matter your hair type. $22.49 on Amazon (was $29.99)

25% off

Clinique High Impact Mascara Clinique’s High Impact Mascara lifts, lengthens, and volumizes in one clean sweep – delivering bold lashes that even sensitive eyes can love. $27.00 on Amazon (was $36.00)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer Langeige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer delivers the dreamy dew of Korean skincare in one milky, minimalist step – infused with ceramides and peptides to hydrate, firm, and strengthen your skin barrier with every sweep. $38.80 on Amazon (was $48.50)

You may also like:

Lacoste Women’s L.12.12 Concept Large Tote – $83.19

8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers – $22.09

Grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches – $11.95

Tech

56% off

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds Experience rich, deep bass and secure, all-day comfort with JBL Vibe Beam earbuds – featuring long-lasting battery life, water resistance, and customizable sound through the JBL headphones app. $44.00 on Amazon (was $99.98)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring features chic design and powerful health tracking – delivering stress and women’s wellness insights, no subscription required, with a battery life that lasts nearly two weeks. $343.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

31% off

Google Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smart Watch Stay motivated and in tune with your body using the Versa 4 + Premium – track workouts, monitor recovery, and explore new fitness adventures with real-time stats and over 40 exercise modes, all wrapped in a sleek, water-resistant design. $179.95 on Amazon (was $259.95)

Story continues below advertisement

Travel

63% off

Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Say goodbye to neck pain on long flights with the SNUGL travel pillow – designed with premium visco-elastic memory foam that delivers orthopedic-level support and perfect spinal alignment. $15.95 on Amazon (was $42.95)

50% off

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2pc Set This chic Samsonite set includes a lightweight 20 inch carry-on and 24 inch spinner with a scratch-resistant brushed polycarbonate shell, smooth multi-directional spinner wheels, organized interiors and a reassuring 10-year warranty. $227.99 on Amazon (was $455.99)

50% off

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Dual-Spinner 2pc Set Perfect for the modern jet-setter, this Samsonite set pairs a sleek 20 inch carry-on with a roomy 24 inch spinner made to pack all your essentials for sweet escapes, boasting a glossy, scratch-resistant shell, ultra-smooth oversized wheels and chic interior organization. $207.50 on Amazon (was $415.00)

Story continues below advertisement

57% off

Travelon unisex-adult Casual With locking main compartments, slash-proof construction, a cut-proof adjustable shoulder strap that secures to posts or chairs, a removable LED light, pockets, and expansion mesh, this just might be the perfect little travel bag. $49.68 on Amazon (was $115.94)

Kids and family

24% off

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419 Building Set Capture the magic of Hogwarts with this charming Lego castle and grounds set, featuring beloved spots like the Great Hall and Whomping Willow, topped off with a gleaming golden architect statue – perfect for any Harry Potter fan’s collection. $168.14 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Story continues below advertisement

20% off

5-in-1 Pack and Play From bedside sleeper to play yard, this 5-in-1 pack and play by Afgbf grows with your little one – designed with breathable mesh, smart storage, and safety-tested stability, it’s the chic, travel-ready essential every modern parent needs. $199.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

35% off

Modular Kids Play Couch Part furniture, part magic, this kids couch is a soft, stylish dreamland of endless forts, cozy reading nooks and boundless imagination – crafted with cushy foam, a washable velvet cover and certified-safe materials that parents trust and little builders love. $129.96 on Amazon (was $199.95)

You may also like:

Eufy Security Video Smart Lock E330, 3-in-1 Door Camera – $249.99

Story continues below advertisement

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip – $1,249.00

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite – $249.98