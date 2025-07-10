Stock up on daily essentials this 2025 Amazon Prime Day

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Prime Day is here – and it’s the perfect time to stock up on everyday must-haves. From July 8–11, this four-day shopping event delivers unbeatable deals on daily essentials, including personal care staples, household items, pantry favourites, and more. Think trusted brands like L’Oréal, Crest, Tide and more – all at major discounts.

Whether you’re replenishing your bathroom cabinet or restocking kitchen basics, now’s your chance to save big on the items you use every day.

Not a Prime member? Sign up to get exclusive access to all the deals, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. And with Giftmania back in action, members can even win exciting prizes just for participating.

Check out our top picks for everyday essentials worth grabbing during the sale.

15% off

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen Shield your glow with La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen—this lightweight, fragrance-free bundle hugs your skin with broad spectrum love, keeping all types happy, hydrated and sun-safe without a greasy trace. $28.01 on Amazon (was $32.95)

29% off

Boka Fluoride Free Toothpaste Elevate your oral care ritual with a next-generation powerhouse that’s as kind to your gums as it is to your enamel. Infused with cutting-edge nano hydroxyapatite, this luxe formula doesn’t just clean – it remineralizes and whitens, unveiling your healthiest, most radiant smile. $17.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

20% off

Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder From your chic ceramic chawan to your latte glass, this matcha is a prep-parade of purity: no additives, no compromise, just pure Japanese first-harvest luxury. $59.99 on amazon (was $74.95)

21% off

Vitafusion MultiVites Adult Multivitamin Gummies Who says wellness can’t be sweet? With 12 essential nutrients, naturally sourced fruity flavours, and 150 yummy gummies per bottle, this daily multivitamin is your delicious little secret to glowing from the inside out – without breaking the bank. $12.54 on Amazon (was $15.97)

30% off

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo Turn your shower into a salon moment – L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo pampers dry, damaged hair with golden quinoa + proteins for strands so silky and shiny, they’ll think you got a blowout. $31.50 on Amazon (was $45.00)

20% off

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool - Face Razors for Women and Men Smooth skin starts here – this 12-pack of sleek stainless steel dermaplaning tools gently removes peach fuzz and dead skin, revealing your freshest glow yet. Perfect for flawless makeup, exfoliation, and that spa-day feeling right at home. $12.99 on Amazon

35% off

Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs Say goodbye to laundry day struggles – Tide pods deliver a deep clean, fresh scent, and vibrant colours all in one quick wash – just toss and wash. $16.23 on Amazon (was $24.99)

32% off

Caboo Tree-Free Toilet Paper Tree-free toilet paper made from fast-growing viscose and sugarcane offers a natural, sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper – 100% biodegradable, septic-safe, hypoallergenic, and crafted with soft yet strong 2-ply sheets, perfect for everything from everyday use to camping and travel. $30.37 on Amazon (was $44.99)

40% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects, At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit Say hello to your brightest smile yet with Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – the ultimate at-home whitening kit that gives you professional-level results without the salon price tag. $40.59 on Amazon (was $67.45)

46% off

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Special Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush is your ultimate beauty must-have. Get a dazzling, salon-worthy smile with cutting-edge technology and sleek, luxe design. $234 on Amazon (was $249.99)

20% off

Dr. Squatch All Natural Bar Soap Raise the bar (literally) on your shower game – this triple-threat of pine tar, goat’s milk, and alpine sage will give you a bold, natural clean. $23.96 on Amazon (was $29.95)

25% off

MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower 3.0 PLUS Groin & Body Hair Trimmer The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus is your new grooming power move – a sleek, skin-conscious trimmer designed for precision below the belt (and beyond). Features ceramic blades, a built-in spotlight and waterproof performance. $74.99 on amazon (was $99.99)

