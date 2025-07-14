Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi sworn in as member of Alberta legislature

Send this page to someone via email

Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is officially a member of the Alberta legislature.

The former Calgary mayor was one of three new MLAs to be sworn in following last month’s byelections.

Also sworn in was the NDP’s Gurtej Singh Brar, who won the byelection in Edmonton-Ellerslie, and the United Conservative Party’s Tara Sawyer, who won the byelection in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

Nenshi’s byelection win in Edmonton-Strathcona came almost exactly a year after he won the party’s leadership race to replace former premier Rachel Notley, whose former riding Nenshi now represents.

Now that Nenshi has a seat in the legislature, he and United Conservative Premier Danielle Smith will face off in question period for the first time when the assembly resumes in October.

He says his party plans to keep its momentum going by hosting a series of town halls across the province over the summer to explore ways Albertans can help build a strong future for all Canadians within a united country.

“I want to thank the people of Edmonton-Strathcona for welcoming me so warmly and making me feel at home. I promise to be your No. 1 advocate,” Nenshi said in a statement after being sworn in Monday.

“And to all Albertans, whether it’s jobs, affordability, public services or national unity, you deserve better and together we will achieve better.”