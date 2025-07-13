Recipe: Crêpe with a mushroom and shallot duxelle

Crêpe
Ingredients:
Flour – 500g
Eggs – 4 whole
Milk – 750 ml
Sugar – 50g
Salt – 5g
Orange Blossom Water: 10 ml
Yield: 24 crepes
Method:
– In a large mixing bowl, whisk all the wet ingredients (milk, eggs and orange blossom water)
– Sift the flour into the wet mixture and whisk thoroughly, add in the salt and sugar
– Rest the crepe batter for 30 minutes in the refrigerator
– Place a crepe pan on a gas or electric stove on medium heat, add some oil and allow it to heat up
– Pour some crepe batter on to the hot pan, using a 4oz ladle and using your wrist; swirl the batter around the pan for an even and thin coverage
– Allow the batter to cook for approximately 30 seconds, and using a long pastry spatula flip the crepe to cook the other side for 30 more seconds
Mushroom & Shallot Duxelle:
Get breaking National news
Ingredients
Mixed Mushrooms: 1 kg (minced in a food processor or finely hand chopped)
- Salami salmonella outbreak: 2 more hospitalized, dozen new illnesses reported
- ‘We are not in normal times,’ Joly says after Trump threatens 35% tariffs
- Alberta, Ottawa putting $203M to building over 2,300 new affordable housing units
- Ford recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. for fuel pump issues
Shallots: 400 g (chopped)
White Wine: 50 ml
Garlic: 15g
Thyme: 10g
Salt: to taste
Black Pepper: 10g
Recipe
– Heat some oil in a large saucepan, and sweat the chopped shallots with salt
– Once the shallots are translucent, deglaze the pan with white wine and cook for 2 minutes
– Add in the garlic and thyme and cook thoroughly
– Add in the minced mushrooms and cook till all the moisture evaporates, mixing evenly
– Finish with black pepper and lay the duxelle on a tray over an absorbent towel and dry for 30 minutes
Mornay Sauce:
Ingredients
Butter: 100g
Flour: 100g
Cold Milk: 1 litre
Nutmeg: 5g
White Pepper: to taste
Salt: to taste
Gruyere (shredded): 180 g
Method:
– In a medium sauce pot, heat up the butter – add in a pinch of salt, nutmeg and white pepper
– Add the flour to the butter in 3 parts, fold thoroughly after adding each part
– After all the flour is incorporated into the butter and it starts looking like a thick paste, slowly add in the cold milk also in 3 parts
– As you add each part of milk, whisk vigorously eliminating any lumps in the mixture
– Season with salt and white pepper if needed, it’s up to the individual taste
– Turn the heat or fire off and remove the sauce pot on to a cold counter or on a trivet
– Add in the shredded gruyere and fold it in thoroughly
Preparation of the Ficelle Picarde
– On a clean food preparation table or counter top, place the crepe and spread the shallot & mushroom duxelle evenly
– Evenly cover the duxelle with slices of ham
– Fold the edges, and gently roll the crepe much like a burrito
– Pour some hot mornay sauce on top of the rolled crepe (Ficelle) and garnish with crispy cheese tuile and some fresh herbs
– Alternatively, you may sprinkle some shredded gruyere cheese on top of the ficelle and bake in the oven for 2 minutes (a la gratinee)
– Serve hot and enjoy with a fresh salad and a glass of Riesling
Comments