Recipe: Crêpe with a mushroom and shallot duxelle

Crêpe

Ingredients:

Flour – 500g

Eggs – 4 whole

Milk – 750 ml

Sugar – 50g

Salt – 5g

Orange Blossom Water: 10 ml

Yield: 24 crepes

Method:

– In a large mixing bowl, whisk all the wet ingredients (milk, eggs and orange blossom water)

– Sift the flour into the wet mixture and whisk thoroughly, add in the salt and sugar

– Rest the crepe batter for 30 minutes in the refrigerator

– Place a crepe pan on a gas or electric stove on medium heat, add some oil and allow it to heat up

– Pour some crepe batter on to the hot pan, using a 4oz ladle and using your wrist; swirl the batter around the pan for an even and thin coverage

– Allow the batter to cook for approximately 30 seconds, and using a long pastry spatula flip the crepe to cook the other side for 30 more seconds

Mushroom & Shallot Duxelle:

Ingredients

Mixed Mushrooms: 1 kg (minced in a food processor or finely hand chopped)

Shallots: 400 g (chopped)

White Wine: 50 ml

Garlic: 15g

Thyme: 10g

Salt: to taste

Black Pepper: 10g

Recipe

– Heat some oil in a large saucepan, and sweat the chopped shallots with salt

– Once the shallots are translucent, deglaze the pan with white wine and cook for 2 minutes

– Add in the garlic and thyme and cook thoroughly

– Add in the minced mushrooms and cook till all the moisture evaporates, mixing evenly

– Finish with black pepper and lay the duxelle on a tray over an absorbent towel and dry for 30 minutes

Mornay Sauce:

Ingredients

Butter: 100g

Flour: 100g

Cold Milk: 1 litre

Nutmeg: 5g

White Pepper: to taste

Salt: to taste

Gruyere (shredded): 180 g

Method:

– In a medium sauce pot, heat up the butter – add in a pinch of salt, nutmeg and white pepper

– Add the flour to the butter in 3 parts, fold thoroughly after adding each part

– After all the flour is incorporated into the butter and it starts looking like a thick paste, slowly add in the cold milk also in 3 parts

– As you add each part of milk, whisk vigorously eliminating any lumps in the mixture

– Season with salt and white pepper if needed, it’s up to the individual taste

– Turn the heat or fire off and remove the sauce pot on to a cold counter or on a trivet

– Add in the shredded gruyere and fold it in thoroughly

Preparation of the Ficelle Picarde

– On a clean food preparation table or counter top, place the crepe and spread the shallot & mushroom duxelle evenly

– Evenly cover the duxelle with slices of ham

– Fold the edges, and gently roll the crepe much like a burrito

– Pour some hot mornay sauce on top of the rolled crepe (Ficelle) and garnish with crispy cheese tuile and some fresh herbs

– Alternatively, you may sprinkle some shredded gruyere cheese on top of the ficelle and bake in the oven for 2 minutes (a la gratinee)

– Serve hot and enjoy with a fresh salad and a glass of Riesling