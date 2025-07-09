Menu

Crime

Teen charged in horrific attack on Ontario child police initially attributed to an animal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2025 9:30 pm
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon of a person under 16 years old in an attack on a child police had initially suspected was from an animal.

The eight-year-old victim was reported on the night of June 24, in Quadeville, southeast of Barry’s Bay and about 170 km away from Ottawa.

They were found shortly after midnight the following morning with life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police had warned parents near the rural eastern Ontario town to “keep children indoors or under close supervision.”

“While early evidence suggested a possible animal attack, investigators did not rule out human involvement,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a Wednesday media release.

“While the incident is still under investigation, recent testing of samples taken from the victim’s wounds has now revealed no traces of animal DNA.”

The victim remains under medical care.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be legally identified because he is a minor, was arrested and charged on Tuesday and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Police have scheduled a town hall meeting in Quadville for Saturday, July 12, to address questions and concerns from the community. Details of the time and place of the event have yet to be determined.

Anyone with information or relevant video is asked to contact the OPP’s Upper Ottawa Valley detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

