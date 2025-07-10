Quadeville attack: ‘A miracle’ Ontario child survived brutal assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it’s “a miracle” a little girl survived a brutal assault in eastern Ontario last month that has led police to charging a 17-year-old teen.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on June 23, an eight-year-old girl was reported missing in Quadeville, Ont. — southeast of Barry’s Bay and about 170 km away from Ottawa. The girl was found shortly after midnight on June 24, OPP said.

Police said she was in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital where she still remains.

During the initial investigation, police said the cause of her injuries was unclear and investigators first suspected it have been an animal attack, but that further testing and analysis was required.

As a precaution, police asked parents in the Quadeville area to keep their children indoors or under close supervision.

“We really did suspect that this was an animal attack based on the horrific injuries and wounds that this eight-year-old had suffered,” OPP media relations manager Bill Dickson told Global News on Thursday.

“It did really appear as though it was an animal-caused incident … the wounds were so horrific, and multiple life-threatening injuries.”

However, Dickson re-iterated that investigators were not focused on that theory, and did not rule out human involvement or other aspects.

In an update late Wednesday, the OPP said recent testing of samples from the victim’s wounds “has now revealed no traces of animal DNA.”

“The fact that she survived is a miracle,” Dickson added.

A 17-year-old teenager from eastern Ontario was arrested on July 8, and he has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon on a minor, specifically to a person under 16.

Dickson said those charges stem from test evidence done at the hospital and information that came to light during the investigation. Given he is under 18, he cannot be identified due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

A 'deeply troubling' incident

The OPP said it is planning to host a townhall on July 12 in Quadeville to address questions and concerns from local residents. However, an exact time and place has not yet been released.

“This has been such a traumatic time, not just for one little girl and her family, but for the whole community,” he said.

“That’s why we want to meet with the folks in Quadeville this weekend to put aside any misconceptions or misunderstandings that are out there about what’s gone on. We will try to give them any answers we can.”

View image in full screen Quadeville, Ont. is located about 170 kilometres away from Ottawa. Global News

Billy Denault, MPP for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, told Global News Thursday in a statement he was shocked at the development.

“My heart goes out to the victim and their family following this horrific incident. This is deeply troubling, and we share the community’s concern regarding the information released by the OPP,” he said.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being treated with the utmost seriousness.”