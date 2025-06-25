‘Keep children indoors,’ police warn after Ontario child found with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning residents in a rural eastern Ontario town to “keep children indoors or under close supervision” after a child was found with serious injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) put the warning out Tuesday on social media. The force said Upper Ottawa Valley OPP was investigating an overnight incident in Quadeville, southeast of Barry’s Bay and about 170 km away from Ottawa.

OPP said although it “appears to be an isolated incident” the child suffered serious injuries and investigators were working to determine the cause of the child’s injuries.

Police asked residents in the Quadeville area to “keep children indoors or under close supervision until the source of the victim’s injuries can be determined.”

The child remains in hospital and investigators are working with medical officials as part of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.