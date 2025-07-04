SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
The Start
6:00 AM - 10:00 AM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Northern Manitoba town orders evacuation as wildfire threatens power

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2025 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How wildfires impact Canada’s economy'
How wildfires impact Canada’s economy
RELATED: Manitoba is facing the largest economic risk as a result of wildfires so far this year, an early estimate released by Statistics Canada shows. Nivrita Ganguly joins Amandalina Letterio to discuss the economic impact that increasingly frequent and severe weather events can have.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The northern Manitoba town of Lynn Lake has issued a mandatory evacuation order as a nearby wildfire threatens to cause an imminent loss of power to the community.

The evacuation begins Friday, though officials haven’t provided a time for when residents must be out of their homes.

The town says it is offering transportation for evacuees, with a bus slated to leave Lynn Lake at 10 a.m.

The town says that if wildfire activity affects Manitoba Hydro transmission lines, residents could see a power outage lasting at least one month.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Town officials also noted several other wildfires near Lynn Lake, including two blazes to the southeast that could cut off travel between Lynn Lake and Thompson.

A reception centre has been set up in the city of Brandon, more than 1,100 kilometres south of Lynn Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

The community’s 600 residents were displaced for nearly a month starting in May because of a rapidly advancing wildfire.

There are 60 wildfires currently burning in Manitoba, 17 of which are classified as out of control.

Trending Now

Manitoba has been experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in recent years. At its peak in June, 21,000 people were forced to flee

Click to play video: 'More wildfire restrictions lifted in Manitoba'
More wildfire restrictions lifted in Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices