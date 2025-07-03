2 arrested in connection with 2024 Surrey extortion attempts

See more sharing options

RCMP in British Columbia say they have arrested two people in connection with an investigation into extortion attempts in the Lower Mainland.

In a media release, police said they arrested the two suspects on Thursday for careless discharge of a firearm and arson related to incidents in Surrey in 2024.

Police will provide a briefing on the investigation at 1:30 p.m. PT. Global News will stream the event live here.

1:55 B.C. government launches extortion awareness campaign

Police across the Lower Mainland have been investigating a string of extortion attempts, primarily targeting the South Asian business community, since late 2023.

Mounties said investigations that began that year and in 2024 were coordinated under a new Joint Force Operation (JFO) led by the RCMP Lower Mainland District at the start of 2025.

The JFO is made up of veteran investigators from Federal, and Surrey and BC RCMP units, the Surrey Police Service and the Abbotsford Police Department.

More to come…