Brazen murder of businessman in Surrey stokes B.C. extortion fears

The brazen murder of an Abbotsford man with no known criminal ties has reignited extortion fears in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Abbotsford resident Satwinder Sharma was shot dead in his business near 160 Street and 84 Avenue in Surrey around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

While police believe the incident was targeted, Sgt. Freda Fong said police won’t speculate about the motive at this point.

“It is still early on in the investigation, and we are aware that there are unconfirmed reports and speculation on the motive behind the shooting,” she said. “We are looking at all angles.”

But the killing has sent a chill through the region’s South Asian community, where speculation of a link to extortionists has spread quickly.

Police in B.C. and across Canada have been investigating extortion attempts targeting businesses, often in the South Asian community, since at least November 2023.

Since then, the number of reported extortion attempts and of violent incidents — including gunfire targeting homes — have piled up.

This month, police responded to shootings on June 7 at Reflections Banquet Hall and June 10 at Hub Insurance.

While no one was hurt, Satish Kumar, who has ties to both businesses, told Global News he thinks he’s being targeted for refusing to pay extortionists.

Kumar played a May 28 voicemail for Global News in which a caller says in Hindi that he’ll be killed if he doesn’t come up with $2 million.

He said he spoke directly with the extortionist after one of the shootings, in a phone call that grew “heated.”

“He asked for the money, and I said no, we’re not going to give you a single penny,” he told Global News.

He said the man’s response was that he was going to “kill you guys. Not let you go anywhere. You have to pay the money.”

Kumar hosted a town hall on the extortion threats last year, and said the threats have escalated since then.

He and other business owners are now offering a $100,000 reward for tips that lead to charges.

“My message to the public is don’t be scared, come forward … we have to do something, put pressure on the government to change the law,” he said.

The opposition BC Conservatives are also pressing the provincial government for more action.

“The word extortion isn’t even listed in the budget or estimates documents,” Steve Kooner, Conservative attorney general critic, told Global News.

“That’s concerning. If it’s not written in those documents, how do you have the resources to deal with this problem?”

It’s a claim Public Safety Minister Gary Begg disputes, telling Global News in a statement that the province has “more than $100 million allocated annually into specialized enforcement and intelligence programs targeting guns, gangs and illicit drug activities.”

But the BC Conservatives say it’s not enough.

“People are really scared right now, and they’re wondering where is the action?” Kooner said.

He’s calling on the province to follow the lead of police in Ontario and set up a dedicated extortion tip line.

He also wants to see the province working more closely with Ottawa to identify any potential international links to the schemes.

At least some of the early incidents have been potentially linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, based in India.

Kumar, meanwhile, is planning another public forum.

“This happened to me. It’s happened to other people too,” he said.

“If the public don’t get together, the thing never stops.”