Surrey police launch counter-extortion team amid growing fears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 4:48 pm
1 min read
RELATED: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case of the shooting of an Abbotsford man outside of his Surrey business. As Travis Prasad reports, the shooting comes as the South Asian community struggles with threats of extortion and violence.
A series of reports of extortion from people and businesses in the South Asian community has prompted a wider investigation by police in Surrey, B.C.

The Surrey Police Service says in a statement that it is working with provincial and national RCMP to help in their investigations, as numerous Canadian police agencies have reported similar crimes.

Police say they’ve had 10 complaints over the last six months of people getting letters, phone calls or social media messages demanding money under threats of violence.

The service says it has launched its own extortion investigations team and will be attending a public safety forum on Sunday in the city organized by members of the South Asian community.

Similar extortion threats emerged last year and violence that followed included arsons and shootings, which police in Ontario, Alberta and B.C. said were linked to organized crime in the Indian state of Punjab.

Surrey Police Chief Norm Lipinski says it’s important to tackle the trend of extortions head-on, but it’s equally important to collaborate with victims and the broader community to deal with it together.

RCMP Chief Supt. Wendy Mehat, with the Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit, says they are concerned there may be more victims who have complied with demands and haven’t gone to police.

“We discourage anyone from responding to such demands. Officers are working to prevent these traumatizing situations and to holding those responsible to account.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

