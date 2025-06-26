Menu

Crime

BC Crime Stoppers launches extortion awareness campaign as violent incidents continue

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 5:40 pm
BC Crime Stoppers is launching a campaign to raise awareness about extortion and encourage people to report it.

A recent wave of violent incidents targeting South Asian businesses and community members has left many concerned about their safety and property.

Last week, bullets were fired at the Nijjar Trucking office in Surrey, less than 24 hours after masked suspects used gasoline to damage vehicles.

The business owner told Global News they had previously been contacted by someone demanding money.

The B.C. government has now earmarked $100,000 to help BC Crime Stoppers run a 60-day extortion awareness campaign, which includes information about recognizing and reporting extortion threats, and helping individuals, business owners and families stay safe and informed.

“The recent surge in extortion threats targeting members of the South Asian community is very concerning, and we are doing everything we can to support police efforts in investigating these crimes,” Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Garry Begg said in a statement.

“Reporting is the most important step in stopping extortion and keeping people safe, so if you are a victim of extortion or have any information that could help solve a crime, I urge you to contact Crime Stoppers.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. to make announcement on extortion threats'
B.C. to make announcement on extortion threats
The province said the campaign was developed in consultation with people who have experience and knowledge within the South Asian community.

The campaign is available in English and Punjabi and encourages people to report extortion threats to help police stop those who are responsible.

In June, the brazen murder of an Abbotsford man with no known criminal ties reignited extortion fears in the Lower Mainland.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Abbotsford resident Satwinder Sharma was shot dead in his business near 160 Street and 84 Avenue in Surrey around 3:45 p.m. on June 12.

On June 13, the Surrey Police Service launched its own extortion investigation team.

Police said they’ve had 10 complaints over the last six months of people getting letters, phone calls or social media messages demanding money under threats of violence.

