Reports: Ujiri, Raptors part ways after 12 years

TORONTO – Masai Ujiri is out as vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors, marking the end of a more than decade-long run that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title.

According to multiple reports, the sides parted ways Friday, with Ujiri heading into the final year of his contract. ESPN was first to report the move.

The reported dismissal continues MLSE’s trend of moving on from team presidents — Brendan Shanahan was let go last month by the Maple Leafs, and Bill Manning was shown the door last year by both Toronto FC and the Argonauts.

Ujiri guided the Raptors to their lone NBA title in 2019 after a series of bold moves, including trading star DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard and firing coach Dwane Casey in favour of Nick Nurse.

Under Ujiri, the Raptors made the playoffs seven straight seasons from 2013-14 to 2019-20.

An assistant general manager in Toronto in 2008 before taking over as GM of the Denver Nuggets, Ujiri was rehired by the Raptors to run basketball operations in May 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.