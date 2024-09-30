SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri denies rumours of rift with Edward Rogers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri tried to lay to rest rumours that he has friction with Edward Rogers, the executive chair of Rogers Communications, Inc.

Ujiri says he and Edward Rogers have the “same exact relationship for 10 years” and that it’s “great.”

He was speaking at the Raptors’ media day ahead of training camp.

Ujiri’s comments come nearly two weeks after Rogers Communications announced it was going to acquire rival telecom BCE Inc.’s 37.5 per cent stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for $4.7 billion.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player
Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Star reported in 2021 that Rogers had unsuccessfully fought plans to re-sign Ujiri as vice chairman and president of basketball operations, saying he was not worth the amount offered.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MLSE owns almost all of Toronto’s professional sports teams, including the Raptors, NHL’s Maple Leafs, Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC, and the CFL’s Argonauts.

MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum, via his holding company Kilmer Sports Inc., owns the other 25 per cent stake.

Trending Now

OMERS, a Canadian pension fund, purchased a five per cent indirect stake in MLSE in the summer of 2023 through a 20 per cent direct stake in Kilmer Sports for US$400 million.

Kilmer announced this past summer that it was bringing a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

Rogers Communications wholly owns the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices