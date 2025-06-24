Okanagan author releases book about street-level sex workers to end stigma

Send this page to someone via email

Through her fingertips, Joanna Cockerline lets the stories of the marginalized and the unhoused pour out.

In her debut novel titled Still, the author utilizes her experience as an outreach worker to tell the stories that many people never hear.

“I was tremendously inspired by the strength I’ve seen and the solidarity and friendships and communities on the street,” said Cockerline.

“I wanted to peel back those layers and really celebrate that sense of possibility and hope that perhaps gets overlooked.”

The Okanagan-based writer set the story in her own backyard, much of it taking place on Kelowna’s Leon Avenue.

“The main character (Kayla) is an 18-year-old girl who is unhoused and working on the streets as a sex worker, but she’s sober,” said Cockerline.

Throughout the book, we follow Kayla as she helps her friend that is middle class, struggling with addiction and navigating mental health issues, all the while on a mission to find her friend called ‘Little Zoe’.

“It’s a story of her quest to find her missing friend, who is also a street-level sex worker, and the real importance of community and friendship.”

She didn’t have to look far for inspiration. The author leaned on her experience as an outreach worker and being the cofounder of the Just Us Street Outreach Program.

“We provide nighttime street outreach. We’re there for everybody who needs it. We’re especially focused on street-level sex workers,” said Cockerline.

“But, if anyone needs anything, we’re there.”

Doubling down on her dedication to supporting those in need, Cockerline is donating all of her earnings from the book to the Just Us Street Outreach Program.

In her book, Cockerline is pulling the thread to unravel the stigma and stereotypes people like her characters face.

“I think a lot of these issues transcend demographic borders, and it’s really important not to judge and stereotype in one camp and really explore it in a more holistic way,” said Cockerline.

She hopes that her book will help provide a new perspective when it hits shelves across the country in September.

After its release, Cockerline will host a reading Sept. 19 at The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art in Kelowna and will sign books at Indigo in Orchard Park Mall Sept. 21.