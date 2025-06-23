Manitoba premier ends state of emergency as wildfires recede

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the provincewide state of emergency has been lifted as the danger from wildfires recedes.
He says while the emergency rules are no longer needed, crews remain vigilant as fires continue to rage.
Officials say about nine thousand of the 21,000 people forced out by the fires have been allowed to return.
Get breaking National news
More are expected to go home in the days, particularly in Flin Flon.
About 6,000 people in around Flin Flon have been out for weeks as crews battle a nearby fire, but they are on track to return beginning Wednesday.
The province says 23 fires are burning in Manitoba, and seven of them are out of control.
- Iranian Canadians and others watch and worry after U.S. strikes on nuclear sites
- Sixteen billion passwords may have been stolen. Here’s how to protect yourself
- NATO leaders expected to hike defence spending, but it won’t apply to all
- John McCallum dead at 75: A political veteran of ‘good humour and grace’
Comments