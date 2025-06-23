SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Jim Toth Show
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
CJOB
Local

your local region

National

Fire

Manitoba premier ends state of emergency as wildfires recede

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Climate change and the impact on Indigenous people
As Manitoba's wildfire evacuees slowly get the green light to go home - experts say this was another climate crisis that disproportionately impacted Indigenous people.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the provincewide state of emergency has been lifted as the danger from wildfires recedes.

He says while the emergency rules are no longer needed, crews remain vigilant as fires continue to rage.

Officials say about nine thousand of the 21,000 people forced out by the fires have been allowed to return.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More are expected to go home in the days, particularly in Flin Flon.

About 6,000 people in around Flin Flon have been out for weeks as crews battle a nearby fire, but they are on track to return beginning Wednesday.

The province says 23 fires are burning in Manitoba, and seven of them are out of control.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

