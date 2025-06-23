West Hants man says N.S. politician called to say uranium exploration will go ahead

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man says he is worried after getting a phone call about uranium exploration from his provincial member of the legislature.

Buddy Hebb is a lifelong West Hants resident who opposes uranium mining exploration.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says Progressive Conservative Melissa Sheehy-Richard called him Friday night to ask if the province can use a road on his property to access land needed to allow exploration.

Hebb says he believes it’s a sign the provincial government is moving ahead with exploration without listening to public concerns about the industry.

Nova Scotia’s government issued a request in May for uranium exploration proposals for three sites with known deposits of the heavy metal, but it received no bids.

Sheehy-Richard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.