Edmonton Oilers hope to join elite group of Stanley Cup champions who rallied in Game 6

Eight teams in NHL history have won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final to force a seventh game and gone on to win the championship.

The Edmonton Oilers are aiming to become the ninth after falling behind 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. Game 6 is Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane, left, talks to Adam Henrique before a faceoff during third period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers, in Edmonton, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Here’s a look at the teams that have completed the comeback:

1942 – Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs trailed the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 before winning four straight to claim the Cup. They remain the only team in NHL history to erase a three-game deficit in the final. Toronto took Game 6 by a score of 3-0 and won Game 7 at Maple Leaf Gardens, 3-1.

1950 – Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings stayed alive with a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers in Game 6, then captured the Cup with a 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 7. Pete Babando scored the winner.

1964 – Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto stayed alive with a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit in Game 6, then secured a third straight championship with a 4-0 win in Game 7 on the road.

1971 – Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens forced Game 7 with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, then captured the Cup with a 3-2 win at Chicago Stadium. Rookie goaltender Ken Dryden was named playoff MVP.

2001 – Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche responded to a Game 5 loss by shutting out the New Jersey Devils 4-0 in Game 6. They clinched the title with a 3-1 win in Game 7 in Denver.

2004 – Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay kept its season alive with a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Calgary Flames in Game 6, with Martin St. Louis scoring the winner. The Lightning went on to win their first Cup with a 2-1 victory in Game 7.

2009 – Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in Game 6, then won the Cup with another 2-1 victory in Game 7 at Joe Louis Arena. Max Talbot scored both goals in the deciding game.

2011 – Boston Bruins

The Bruins forced Game 7 with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, then clinched the series with a 4-0 shutout at Rogers Arena. Boston goaltender Tim Thomas made 37 saves in the deciding game.