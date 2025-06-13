Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown expected to finish submissions in world junior sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 7:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World junior complainant’s memory gaps due to ‘trauma,’ Crown says in closing submissions'
World junior complainant’s memory gaps due to ‘trauma,’ Crown says in closing submissions
WATCH: World junior complainant’s memory gaps due to ‘trauma,’ Crown says in closing submissions
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prosecutors are expected to finish their closing submissions Friday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham argued Thursday that the complainant’s actions should not be judged based on what others believe she should have done that night.

The Crown has previously argued the woman did not voluntarily consent to the sexual acts that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018, and that the accused did not take reasonable steps to confirm her consent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Click to play video: 'World junior defence wraps closing submissions, Crown begins final pitch'
World junior defence wraps closing submissions, Crown begins final pitch
Trending Now

Defence lawyers representing the players made their closing submissions to the judge earlier this week, focusing largely on the complainant’s credibility and reliability as a witness.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for McLeod, Hart, Formenton and Dube argued their clients had consensual sexual contact with the woman, while Foote’s lawyer argued he didn’t touch her, sexually or otherwise.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is expected to deliver her ruling in the case on July 24.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices