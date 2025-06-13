Crown expected to finish submissions in world junior sex assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors are expected to finish their closing submissions Friday in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham argued Thursday that the complainant’s actions should not be judged based on what others believe she should have done that night.

The Crown has previously argued the woman did not voluntarily consent to the sexual acts that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018, and that the accused did not take reasonable steps to confirm her consent.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, while McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

2:28 World junior defence wraps closing submissions, Crown begins final pitch

Defence lawyers representing the players made their closing submissions to the judge earlier this week, focusing largely on the complainant’s credibility and reliability as a witness.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for McLeod, Hart, Formenton and Dube argued their clients had consensual sexual contact with the woman, while Foote’s lawyer argued he didn’t touch her, sexually or otherwise.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia is expected to deliver her ruling in the case on July 24.