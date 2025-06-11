Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Adam Klapka agrees to 2-year contract extension with Calgary Flames

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) looks for the puck as Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka (43) hits the post during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. View image in full screen
Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Ilya Samsonov (35) looks for the puck as Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka (43) hits the post during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Adam Klapka to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.25 million.

Klapka, six foot eight and 235 pounds, had six goals and four assists and 29 penalty minutes in 31 games for the Flames this past season.

The 24-year-old Czech spent the rest of the season with the AHL’s Wranglers, where he had 14 goals and 12 assists in 33 games.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Wranglers gear up for second round of playoffs'
Calgary Wranglers gear up for second round of playoffs
Trending Now

Klapka had three goals and three assists in Calgary’s final nine games of the regular season, while delivering a team-high 32 hits in April.

Story continues below advertisement

A right-handed shot, Klapka averaged 12 minutes 43 seconds of ice time per game in the NHL this past season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Klapka also represented Czechia at the men’s world championship in May when he scored twice and had an assist in five games. Calgary signed him as a free agent May 16, 2022.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices