Adam Klapka agrees to 2-year contract extension with Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Adam Klapka to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.25 million.
Klapka, six foot eight and 235 pounds, had six goals and four assists and 29 penalty minutes in 31 games for the Flames this past season.
The 24-year-old Czech spent the rest of the season with the AHL’s Wranglers, where he had 14 goals and 12 assists in 33 games.
Klapka had three goals and three assists in Calgary’s final nine games of the regular season, while delivering a team-high 32 hits in April.
A right-handed shot, Klapka averaged 12 minutes 43 seconds of ice time per game in the NHL this past season.
Klapka also represented Czechia at the men’s world championship in May when he scored twice and had an assist in five games. Calgary signed him as a free agent May 16, 2022.
