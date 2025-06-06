20 dogs rescued from meat farm in South Korea now safe in Canada

See more sharing options

More than a dozen dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea are now safe on Canadian soil.

An animal rights organization saved the canines from being slaughtered and eaten.

Now that they’re in the Montreal area, the long process of physical and emotional rehabilitation begins.

“We all see dogs as these happy, fun companions that we love and live with all the time, but for these dogs, they don’t know that life,” said Jasmine Gallienne, the senior manager of Humane World for Animals rehabilitation centre west of Montreal.

Twenty canines recently rescued from a dog meat farm in Cheongju, South Korea, recently arrived at the centre.

According to the organization, some of the animals are in relatively good spirits, but others are scared and traumatized.

“These dogs were confined 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in small barren cages,” said program director, Ewa Demianowicz.

The dog meat trade was outlawed in South Korea last year, but the ban won’t take full effect until 2027.

For the full story, watch the video above.