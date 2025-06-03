SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

15-year-old rocker setting out to tour B.C. Indigenous communities

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 7:47 pm
2 min read
James Vickers and his band practice ahead of their upcoming tour. View image in full screen
James Vickers and his band practice ahead of their upcoming tour. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rehearsals are underway for one of the biggest moments of any young musician’s career: James Vickers and his band are about to head out on their very first tour.

“It’s a little daunting. I get a little nervous thinking about it sometimes,” said Vickers.

Vickers has been building a fan base on the local Nanaimo scene. Now, at age 15, he’s just released his first album with gigs to follow in Indigenous communities around British Columbia, including some with deep family roots.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: ‘Gone Country’ brothers hold fundraiser in memory of their mother'
This is BC: ‘Gone Country’ brothers hold fundraiser in memory of their mother

“We really wanted to go back to Bella Bella. James has never been there before,” said his father, Noel Vickers. “That’s where his great-grandfather came from.”

Story continues below advertisement

Noel is more than just a supportive parent. He’s the tour manager, promoter – a guy who wears many hats.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m the roadie, I’m the driver because he’s only 15. If anyone told me my most exciting, fulfilling chapter in my life would come in my sixties, I’d say ‘I don’t think so’, but here I am.”

It’s hard to believe that it’s been just five short years since James first started playing guitar.

“I went into the music scene, I didn’t have any expectations and if you don’t have any expectations, you can’t really let yourself down,” he explained.

Now the James Vickers Band is set to roll into Bella Bella, Prince Rupert and Hazelton on this tour, a taste of what’s to come once he finishes high school.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Team maintains historic Yorke Island'
This is BC: Team maintains historic Yorke Island

“Once he graduates, I’m pretty sure he is going to want to follow in the greats’ footsteps,” said Noel Vickers. “He wants to be out on the road touring with his band, and I support him 100 per cent.”

Story continues below advertisement

And while he’s out there on this tour, maybe some other kids with incredible talent might catch what he’s doing on stage and see that anything’s possible.

“I’m blessed to have wonderful people around me and wonderful musicians to work with,” James said.

“It’s just all excitement, especially what we’re doing and where we’re going, I’m really excited for it. It means tons. It means the world to me.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices