Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto to fund more summer programs for youth aimed at violence prevention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2025 2:55 pm
1 min read
People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the city’s summer safety plan will focus on violence prevention measures through programs that help youth build skills and secure jobs.

Chow announced the new plan at an event today that gathered dozens of local organizations, Toronto police chief and several city councillors.

She says the safety plan will help 3,000 young people and more than 500 families to participate in summer recreation and youth violence prevention programs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chow says the city added an extra $5 million in funding toward anti-violence programs for young people in its budget this year, on top of $43 million in funding for its anti-violence plan.

Trending Now

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says the summer safety plan was designed to make it easy for youth and families to find violence prevention resources and it’s an opportunity for the police and young people to learn from each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the plan will increase parks and recreation youth drop-in programming by 50 per cent throughout the summer and deliver more than 140 youth and family programs, grants and drop-ins.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices