Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Guilty plea in drunk driving crash that killed 3 young men from B.C., Alberta

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 5:46 pm
The wreckage left after after an impaired Haley Jade Watson drove off the road in southeastern B.C., and left three young men dead last summer. View image in full screen
The wreckage left after after an impaired Haley Jade Watson drove off the road in southeastern B.C., and left three young men dead last summer. Global News
A woman who was drunk behind the wheel in a crash that killed three young men from B.C. and Alberta has pleaded guilty in their deaths.

Haley Jade Watson, who turns 23 this year, was facing three counts of impaired driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing death in the July 9, 2024, collision.

Jackson Freeman, 25, from Sherwood Park, Alta., Gavin Murray, 21, of Wilmer, B.C., and Brady Tardif, 25, from Calgary, died when the truck they were riding in went off the highway and down an embankment on Westside Road near Panorama Drive in Wilmer.

Families of fatal crash victims waiting for justice

A coroners report states that the truck was travelling at more than 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone when it failed to navigate a curve in the road.

Police said speed and intoxication were factors in the crash, which left a Toyota Tundra a flattened wreck.

Watson was hospitalized but survived.

In a Cranbrook courtroom on Monday she pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving causing death that was amended to include all three deaths.

“We got guilty for all of our boys, so we got some really good justice today — now we just hope that the judge does what judges need to do and put her away for a long time,” said Karen Lloyd, Brady Tardiff’s mother.

“Awesome, it’s a good day.”

Unusual court appearance in B.C. triple-fatal crash

Janet Dahl Freeman, Jackson Freeman’s mother, said the plea wouldn’t bring her son back, but was an important step towards justice.

“It’s nice to know she pleaded guilty. It’s unfortunate we haven’t seen any sign of remorse from her, but the guilty plea is a step in the right direction,” she said.

“It has been a long haul, a very long haul for family, friends and everybody.”

The court has now ordered a pre-sentencing report.

Watson is due back in court on Aug. 18, and family members say they’ve been told to expect a sentencing hearing sometime in September.

