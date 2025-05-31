Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier David Eby leaves on a trade mission to Asia

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 31, 2025 3:48 pm
2 min read
Premier David Eby heading on Asia trade mission
Premier David Eby heading on Asia trade mission
Premier David Eby is heading overseas on a trade mission during the U.S. tariff war. He plans to visit Japan, Malaysia and South Korea next month in an effort to expand those markets and diversify from the United States. Richard Zussman has more. – May 14, 2025
B.C. Premier David Eby will hold a media availability on Saturday afternoon before he leaves on a trade mission to Asia.

The conference will be carried live at 2:15 p.m. PT.

Earlier this month, Eby announced he would be going to Asia, along with Agricultural Minister Lana Popham. They will visit Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

“We have what the world needs, and B.C. faces two-thirds of the world’s population,” Eby said in a statement on Saturday.

“Next week, I’ll be in Asia reinforcing with businesses and government leaders that B.C. has a proven record of building major projects and the port access to deliver.”

Eby said he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday and explained that B.C. has several projects that are shovel-ready and the legislation needed to knock down internal trade barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our call, we agreed that now is the time for Canada to move quickly on major these projects in partnership with First Nations and while maintaining the high environmental standards Canadians expect,” Eby said.

“These projects are worth billions of dollars and will create thousands of good, family-supporting jobs. I continue to advocate for the establishment of economic corridors and the abolition of internal trade barriers to get B.C. and Canada’s goods moving.

This week, B.C.’s legislature spring sitting ended with the passage of two controversial bills that fast-track infrastructure projects, thanks to rare tie-breaking votes from Speaker Raj Chouhan.

“Yeah, Bill 14 and Bill 15 were controversial,” B.C. NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said Thursday after the final question period of the session.

“There were a lot of people opposed and a lot of people in favour, but we made it clear that we want to get things done in this province. The public expects us to be doing that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bill 14 accelerates renewable energy projects and transmission lines, while Bill 15 expedites public and private infrastructure projects, including hospitals, schools, and mines.

More to come.

-with files from The Canadian Press

