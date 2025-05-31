N.B. man with cancer sells ‘conglomeration of acquired goodies’ to declutter

Send this page to someone via email

It was a complete shock when Gerry Carroll was diagnosed with cancer and was given months to live.

The retired Riverview, N.B., sales representative said he had gone to see his family doctor in December 2023 for what he described as a “gurgling” noise in his stomach. His family physician sent him for a scan, which showed malignant polyps.

“I think you have someone else’s report there,” he remembers telling the doctor.

A few weeks after he had time to process the news, Carroll said he wanted to make sure he found a way to get rid of some of his possessions that he has been collecting for nearly six decades.

“He’s a hoarder,” said his wife, Mary Carroll.

Her husband roared with laughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just have this acquisition problem,” he retorted.

Carroll said there was no room left in his garage for all of his stuff. His collection spans almost everything, including two scooters, “speakers, speakers, speakers,” books, cassettes, movies, televisions, VCRs, power tools and clothing.

“You name it, I have it,” he said. “It’s just a conglomeration of acquired goodies.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Part of his collection includes all the contents of a neighbour’s apartment who was moving to a nursing home, he said. “Almost ended 59 years of wedded bliss.”

But he also began to worry about how his wife would deal with all the stuff when he dies.

Inspired by a British practice where people sell things out of their vehicles, Carroll said he decided to do the same, and posted his idea on social media. The response was huge and positive. A property owner in Moncton, N.B., let Carroll use his empty lot.

Heading into his second weekend of sales, Carroll said he plans on holding a bazaar every weekend until he gets rid of his stuff.

Getting rid of all that he’s acquired over the years, he said will leave his wife with “peace and quiet.”

“I’m not getting rid of any of our personal belongings or things that our daughter may have given us or anything like that,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Mary Carroll first met Gerry Carroll on Jan. 25, 1965, at a dance in Bible Hill, N.S.

“When I met him, I didn’t like him,” she said with a chuckle. “I thought he and his friend were show-offs.”

Carroll asked her if he could escort her home, she said. She refused.

At another dance a few days later, she said he asked her again if he could give her a ride back to her house. She turned him down again.

But he didn’t give up.

“I knew he was just going to go through (each day of) the week. So I said, ‘Yes. I will go home with you,'” she said. “That was the beginning.”

It wasn’t long before the two were married.

Mary Carroll said she is taking it one day at a time as her husband deals with terminal cancer.

While she is not fond of her husband’s habit of collecting things, she said she doesn’t know how to feel about him selling everything.

“It’s something, I guess, that keeps his mind occupied,” she said.

For Carroll, he said the sales are a way to meet people, have a few laughs and get some money.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m 82. I’ve been married to my wife for 59 years, and we have a daughter and three beautiful grandchildren,” he said.

“That’s about as good as it gets.”