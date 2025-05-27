Beat the heat with 7 cool summer deals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who among us hasn’t vowed to “spend less this summer” only to black out during a flash sale and wake up surrounded by boxes? Tragic, but relatable. The good news: if you’re going to spiral, at least do it with purpose. I’ve rounded up the best summer deals worth sweating over – from beach-day essentials to backyard upgrades that scream “I definitely have my life together.” Your summer glow-up starts here, and no, your bank account doesn’t have to suffer for it.

Portable Ice Maker Who among us hasn’t hosted a party only to realize-mid-margarita-that we forgot the ice? Tragic. Thankfully, this rapid countertop ice maker churns out fresh cubes in just six minutes, keeps things quieter than your fridge, and even cleans itself so you can focus on pretending to be the effortlessly cool host you definitely are. $107.08 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Patio Furniture Set Who doesn’t dream of having a go-to summer chair that’s actually cute and won’t leave weird marks on your legs? Same. That’s why I fell hard for this Acapulco-style set – the shell-like frame feels like a hammock for your whole body, and the modern design somehow makes even my cluttered balcony look intentional. Whether you’re sipping something cold or just pretending to read, this is peak summer lounging. $166.9 on Amazon (was $198.69)

Electric Scooter The perfect summer ride is fast, smooth, and totally hassle-free—and the NAVEE V25 delivers on all fronts. With a powerful 600W motor, cushy 10-inch tires that glide over bumps, and a foldable design built for spontaneous adventures, it’s your new favourite way to cruise through sunny days. $349.77 on Amazon (was $470.07)

Automatic Ice Cream Maker Make your favourite frozen treats anytime without the hassle of pre-freezing bowls – this ice cream maker’s built-in compressor chills and churns in no time. With four easy modes, a user-friendly control panel, and a compact, detachable design, it’s perfect for whipping up creamy ice cream, yogurt, sorbet, or gelato right on your countertop. $151.98 on Amazon (was $259.99)

7.5ft/9ft Patio Umbrella Enjoy your outdoor space to the fullest with this 9-foot patio umbrella, built from durable, UV-resistant polyester and a sturdy rust-proof frame. Its easy crank open and dual-tilt system lets you adjust the shade effortlessly, keeping you cool and protected throughout sunny afternoons and sudden showers. Grab it while it’s 25 per cent off! $74.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Ooni Koda 16 Essentials Bundl Who hasn’t romanticized summer dinners al fresco, only to serve up sad, floppy pizzas that never quite hit? Enter the Ooni gas-powered pizza oven – it cranks to 950°F in 20 minutes, turns out crispy, stone-baked pies in 60 seconds, and officially makes you the hero of every backyard hangout from now until Labor Day. $909.00 at Ooni (was $949.00)

Outdoor String Lights Nothing says summer like the warm glow of string lights twinkling overhead while you linger outside long past sunset. These shatterproof, waterproof G40 lights set the mood – with energy-saving LED bulbs, a cozy 2200K hue, and a connectable design that makes your backyard, balcony, or patio feel like the set of a rom-com. $20.39 on Amazon (was $28.99)

