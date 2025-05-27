Menu

Crime

3 people facing 1st-degree murder charges in fatal Toronto double shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 9:51 am
2 dead after shooting in Riverdale
Police are investigating a shooting near Withrow Park in Riverdale that left two young men dead.
Toronto police say another teen and a man have been charged in connection to a shooting that killed two men last month.

In total, three people are now facing first-degree murder charges after a double shooting on April 15 left 18-year-old Quentin Caza and 20-year-old Jeremy McNeil dead.

The shooting happened near Bain and Logan avenues in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood. At the time, images from the scene showed a significant amount of yellow police tape and evidence markers, particularly around a vehicle littered with bullet holes.

Vehicle of interest. Caryn Lieberman / Global News

Police would not elaborate where Caza and McNeil were found.

One of the men died at the scene and the other man later died in hospital, police said.

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old teenage boy and an 18-year-old man were both arrested in Barrie with support from police there and police in York Region. Officers had already arrested another 17-year-old boy at the beginning of May.

All three are facing two counts of first-degree murder each.

Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting in Toronto. Don Curran / Global News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

