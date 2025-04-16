2 men dead after shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale

Toronto Police say two men have died following a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.
Police said the shooting happened near Bain and Logan avenues at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Get daily National news
Two men were located with gunshot wounds, police said. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police said there is limited details on a suspect description. They are looking for two male suspects, around five foot five to five foot eight inches tall, and who were wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running towards Withrow Park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- Judge rejects defence argument that Gaudreaus contributed to their deaths by cycling while impaired
- How consecutive life sentences and the notwithstanding clause work
- Poilievre eyes notwithstanding clause for consecutive murder sentences
- Man faces attempted murder, terrorism charges after arson attack on Pennsylvania governor’s home
Comments