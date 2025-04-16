2 men dead after shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say two men have died following a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Police said the shooting happened near Bain and Logan avenues at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men were located with gunshot wounds, police said. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said there is limited details on a suspect description. They are looking for two male suspects, around five foot five to five foot eight inches tall, and who were wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running towards Withrow Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.