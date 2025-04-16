Menu

Crime

2 men dead after shooting in Toronto’s Riverdale

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 6:52 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting in Toronto. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Police say two men have died following a shooting in the city’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Police said the shooting happened near Bain and Logan avenues at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men were located with gunshot wounds, police said. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said there is limited details on a suspect description. They are looking for two male suspects, around five foot five to five foot eight inches tall, and who were wearing dark clothing. They were last seen running towards Withrow Park.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

