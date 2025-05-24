City of Edmonton, province point fingers over police bodycam costs

Send this page to someone via email

Which level of government is responsible for covering police body camera costs has started another back and forth between the City of Edmonton and the province.

As part of its annual report to council on Friday, the Edmonton Police Service says it needs to hire staff for the “back end” of the bodycam program.

EPS estimates it needs between 40 and 50 people. It would redact footage for disclosure to the public, media or Crown prosecutors.

“That cost should be paid for by the province, not by Edmonton property taxpayers,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

In September 2024, around 280 Edmonton police officers were equipped with bodycams.

The move followed an announcement by Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in 2023 that made the devices mandatory for every police service in the province.

“My understanding was when Minister Ellis made these cameras mandatory, he also committed to cover the full cost of implementation, the equipment and all-inclusive costs,” Sohi said.

The province says that’s not accurate.

“Police services are responsible for meeting provincial policing standards, including the implementation of body-worn cameras,” ministry spokesperson Arthur Green told Global News in a statement.

“Municipalities are responsible for funding their police services, including costs related to the procurement, operation and staffing needed to implement body-worn camera programs.”

Green says the province is managing costs with a provincewide contract for the cameras and digital evidence management systems.

“This contract allows municipal and First Nations police services to purchase equipment and services at the same pricing and terms as the provincial government, helping reduce procurement and implementation costs for municipalities,” Green said.

Sohi says there needs to be more discussion around who’s paying and for what. On Friday, Sohi said he would be reaching out to Ellis.