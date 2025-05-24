Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

City of Edmonton, province point fingers over police bodycam costs

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted May 24, 2025 6:21 pm
1 min read
A file picture of a police officer wearing a body camera. View image in full screen
A file picture of a police officer wearing a body camera. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Which level of government is responsible for covering police body camera costs has started another back and forth between the City of Edmonton and the province.

As part of its annual report to council on Friday, the Edmonton Police Service says it needs to hire staff for the “back end” of the bodycam program.

EPS estimates it needs between 40 and 50 people. It would redact footage for disclosure to the public, media or Crown prosecutors.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton rolls out body-worn cameras to nearly 300 officers'
Edmonton rolls out body-worn cameras to nearly 300 officers

“That cost should be paid for by the province, not by Edmonton property taxpayers,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2024, around 280 Edmonton police officers were equipped with bodycams.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The move followed an announcement by Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis in 2023 that made the devices mandatory for every police service in the province.

“My understanding was when Minister Ellis made these cameras mandatory, he also committed to cover the full cost of implementation, the equipment and all-inclusive costs,” Sohi said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government to require body cameras for all police services'
Alberta government to require body cameras for all police services
Trending Now

The province says that’s not accurate.

“Police services are responsible for meeting provincial policing standards, including the implementation of body-worn cameras,” ministry spokesperson Arthur Green told Global News in a statement.

“Municipalities are responsible for funding their police services, including costs related to the procurement, operation and staffing needed to implement body-worn camera programs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Green says the province is managing costs with a provincewide contract for the cameras and digital evidence management systems.

“This contract allows municipal and First Nations police services to purchase equipment and services at the same pricing and terms as the provincial government, helping reduce procurement and implementation costs for municipalities,” Green said.

Sohi says there needs to be more discussion around who’s paying and for what. On Friday, Sohi said he would be reaching out to Ellis.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP officers to begin testing body cameras'
Alberta RCMP officers to begin testing body cameras
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices