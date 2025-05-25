SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps

By Amelie Nguyen , Co-founder & Creative Director, Anh and Chi Chef Jonathan Lee - Chef de Cuisine, Good Thief Special to Global News
Posted May 25, 2025 11:00 am
2 min read
FILE - This recipe uses 1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado) for the spice.
FILE - This recipe uses 1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado) for the spice. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Make this recipe for tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps with hoisin BBQ sauce, Vietnamese herbs and pickles at home for your next gathering.
Serves: 6–8

● Prep Time: 1 hour (plus marination)

● Cook Time: 4–6 hours

● Total Time: ~7 hours

Ingredients for the pork (Heo Quay)

● 1 whole pork shoulder (8–10 lbs), skin on

● 1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado)

● 1/4 cup soy sauce

● 2 tbsp fish sauce

● 2 tbsp honey

● 6 garlic cloves, minced

Story continues below advertisement

● 1 tbsp five-spice powder

● 1 tbsp paprika

● 1 tbsp kosher salt

● 1 tsp white pepper

● Zest of 1 lime Hoisin BBQ Sauce

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

● 1/2 cup hoisin sauce

● 2 tbsp rice vinegar

● 1 tbsp honey or brown sugar

● 1 tbsp sriracha (optional, for heat)

● 1 tbsp sesame oil

● 1 tsp grated ginger Quick Vietnamese Pickles

● 1/2 cup julienned carrots

● 1/2 cup julienned daikon radish

● 1/2 cup rice vinegar

● 2 tbsp sugar

● 1/2 tsp salt For Assembly

● 2 heads gem lettuce, leaves separated and washed

● Fresh Vietnamese herbs (mint, Thai basil, cilantro, culantro)

Story continues below advertisement

● Sliced red chillies or pickled chilli (optional)

● Lime wedges

Instructions:

Trending Now

● Marinate the Pork ○ In a large bowl, whisk together tequila, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, garlic, five-spice, paprika, salt, pepper, and lime zest.

● Score the pork skin and rub the marinade thoroughly into all sides. Place in a large dish or bag, cover, and marinate in the fridge for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

● Roast the Pork ○ Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C). ○ Place pork skin-side up on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Roast uncovered for 4–5 hours, or until the meat is fork-tender and the skin is blistered and crisp. For extra crisp skin, finish under the broiler for 5 minutes.

● Rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing or shredding.

● Make the Pickles ○ Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl until dissolved. Add the julienned vegetables and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

● Prepare the Hoisin BBQ Sauc ○ In a small saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes over low heat. ○ Adjust seasoning to taste. Let cool.

● Assemble the Wraps

Story continues below advertisement

○ Layer shredded pork into gem lettuce cups.

○ Add a drizzle of hoisin BBQ sauce.

○ Top with Vietnamese pickles, fresh herbs, and chillies if using.

Serve with lime wedges on the side.

Serving Tip:  Serve family-style so everyone can build their wraps.

Curator Recommendations

Sponsored content

AdChoices