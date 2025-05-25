Recipe: Tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps

Make this recipe for tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps with hoisin BBQ sauce, Vietnamese herbs and pickles at home for your next gathering.
Serves: 6–8
● Prep Time: 1 hour (plus marination)
● Cook Time: 4–6 hours
● Total Time: ~7 hours
Ingredients for the pork (Heo Quay)
● 1 whole pork shoulder (8–10 lbs), skin on
● 1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado)
● 1/4 cup soy sauce
● 2 tbsp fish sauce
● 2 tbsp honey
● 6 garlic cloves, minced
● 1 tbsp five-spice powder
● 1 tbsp paprika
● 1 tbsp kosher salt
● 1 tsp white pepper
● Zest of 1 lime Hoisin BBQ Sauce
● 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
● 2 tbsp rice vinegar
● 1 tbsp honey or brown sugar
● 1 tbsp sriracha (optional, for heat)
● 1 tbsp sesame oil
● 1 tsp grated ginger Quick Vietnamese Pickles
● 1/2 cup julienned carrots
● 1/2 cup julienned daikon radish
● 1/2 cup rice vinegar
● 2 tbsp sugar
● 1/2 tsp salt For Assembly
● 2 heads gem lettuce, leaves separated and washed
● Fresh Vietnamese herbs (mint, Thai basil, cilantro, culantro)
● Sliced red chillies or pickled chilli (optional)
● Lime wedges
Instructions:
● Marinate the Pork ○ In a large bowl, whisk together tequila, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, garlic, five-spice, paprika, salt, pepper, and lime zest.
● Score the pork skin and rub the marinade thoroughly into all sides. Place in a large dish or bag, cover, and marinate in the fridge for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.
● Roast the Pork ○ Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C). ○ Place pork skin-side up on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Roast uncovered for 4–5 hours, or until the meat is fork-tender and the skin is blistered and crisp. For extra crisp skin, finish under the broiler for 5 minutes.
● Rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing or shredding.
● Make the Pickles ○ Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl until dissolved. Add the julienned vegetables and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
● Prepare the Hoisin BBQ Sauc ○ In a small saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes over low heat. ○ Adjust seasoning to taste. Let cool.
● Assemble the Wraps
○ Layer shredded pork into gem lettuce cups.
○ Add a drizzle of hoisin BBQ sauce.
○ Top with Vietnamese pickles, fresh herbs, and chillies if using.
Serve with lime wedges on the side.
Serving Tip: Serve family-style so everyone can build their wraps.
