Recipe: Tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Make this recipe for tequila-spiced whole roasted pork lettuce wraps with hoisin BBQ sauce, Vietnamese herbs and pickles at home for your next gathering.

Serves: 6–8

● Prep Time: 1 hour (plus marination)

● Cook Time: 4–6 hours

● Total Time: ~7 hours

Ingredients for the pork (Heo Quay)

● 1 whole pork shoulder (8–10 lbs), skin on

● 1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado)

● 1/4 cup soy sauce

● 2 tbsp fish sauce

● 2 tbsp honey

● 6 garlic cloves, minced

Story continues below advertisement

● 1 tbsp five-spice powder

● 1 tbsp paprika

● 1 tbsp kosher salt

● 1 tsp white pepper

● Zest of 1 lime Hoisin BBQ Sauce

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

● 1/2 cup hoisin sauce

● 2 tbsp rice vinegar

● 1 tbsp honey or brown sugar

● 1 tbsp sriracha (optional, for heat)

● 1 tbsp sesame oil

● 1 tsp grated ginger Quick Vietnamese Pickles

● 1/2 cup julienned carrots

● 1/2 cup julienned daikon radish

● 1/2 cup rice vinegar

● 2 tbsp sugar

● 1/2 tsp salt For Assembly

● 2 heads gem lettuce, leaves separated and washed

● Fresh Vietnamese herbs (mint, Thai basil, cilantro, culantro)

Story continues below advertisement

● Sliced red chillies or pickled chilli (optional)

● Lime wedges

Instructions:

● Marinate the Pork ○ In a large bowl, whisk together tequila, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, garlic, five-spice, paprika, salt, pepper, and lime zest.

● Score the pork skin and rub the marinade thoroughly into all sides. Place in a large dish or bag, cover, and marinate in the fridge for at least 8 hours, preferably overnight.

● Roast the Pork ○ Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C). ○ Place pork skin-side up on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Roast uncovered for 4–5 hours, or until the meat is fork-tender and the skin is blistered and crisp. For extra crisp skin, finish under the broiler for 5 minutes.

● Rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing or shredding.

● Make the Pickles ○ Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl until dissolved. Add the julienned vegetables and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

● Prepare the Hoisin BBQ Sauc ○ In a small saucepan, combine all sauce ingredients. Simmer for 5 minutes over low heat. ○ Adjust seasoning to taste. Let cool.

● Assemble the Wraps

Story continues below advertisement

○ Layer shredded pork into gem lettuce cups.

○ Add a drizzle of hoisin BBQ sauce.

○ Top with Vietnamese pickles, fresh herbs, and chillies if using.

Serve with lime wedges on the side.

Serving Tip: Serve family-style so everyone can build their wraps.