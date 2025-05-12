Cross-examination continues for complainant in hockey players’ sex assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

Defence lawyers in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team are expected to continue cross-examining the complainant today.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, first took the stand on May 2 and spent most of last week facing questions from the defence.

On Friday, she pushed back against a defence suggestion that she was embarrassed and ashamed for the choices she’d made the night of the alleged incident.

She said she made the choice to drink and dance at the London, Ont., bar where she first met some of the accused, not to “have them do what they did back at the hotel.”

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place at the Delta hotel in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.