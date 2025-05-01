Winnipeg launches online tool in advance of summer transit overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is less than two months away from a complete overhaul of its transit system, which will include changes to nearly every bus route.

To help prepare riders for the June 29 launch of the new system, the city announced a new online tool Thursday that will show people how their trips will change this summer.

Coun. Sherri Rollins said she hopes that seeing the routes in advance will help make the transition easier for transit users.

“I think all the information we’re offering today, all the training, will help demystify the situation,” she said.

In addition to offering a glimpse of the new routes, the tool shows how long passengers will have to wait for a bus and any connections they’ll need to make under the new system.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said it’ll take time for bus riders to adjust — but that the change will be worth it.

“You’ll be able to get anywhere in Winnipeg more easily, on routes that are more frequent, more reliable, and more direct,” the mayor said.

“It means faster commutes, shorter wait times, and better customer service.”

You can preview the new routes on the Winnipeg Transit website, which now shows an option to preview new stops, routes, and trip planning on every page, with printable timetables available on the ‘explore routes’ section of the site.