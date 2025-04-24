Federal leaders dish on who they want to win the Stanley Cup

Send this page to someone via email

As the clock ticks down to the end of April, all eyes in Canada are fixed on the country’s most important campaign.

Not the federal election, of course, but the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Five Canadian teams remain in contention: the Edmonton Oilers, the Winnipeg Jets, the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Given the other big campaign underway, Global News asked each of the three major party leaders who they’re hoping will win the Stanley Cup.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Look, you’ve got to be loyal, I think. I’m an Oilers fan, cheering for the Oil,” said Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who was raised in the Alberta capital.

“You know what’s going to be tough? Edmonton vs. Jets.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre grew up in Alberta and represents an Ottawa-area riding, he offered a third preference.

“My wife is a Montrealer, so she has been following the Canadiens,” he said.

“And that is my hope, to have the Canadiens, because I want to keep my wife happy, and if I don’t, I’m in more trouble than you know,” he added with a chuckle.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, refused to be pinned down.

“Any Canadian team, we want a Canadian to win this, let’s go,” he said.

Election day is April 28.