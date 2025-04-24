SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Federal leaders dish on who they want to win the Stanley Cup

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 8:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Which Canadian NHL team are the main party leaders cheering for?'
Which Canadian NHL team are the main party leaders cheering for?
WATCH: Oilers, Jets, Leafs, Senators or Canadiens. Global's Richard Zussman sat down with the three main party leaders to ask about a number of hot election topics, including which NHL team they're cheering for in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
As the clock ticks down to the end of April, all eyes in Canada are fixed on the country’s most important campaign.

Not the federal election, of course, but the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Five Canadian teams remain in contention: the Edmonton Oilers, the Winnipeg Jets, the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Given the other big campaign underway, Global News asked each of the three major party leaders who they’re hoping will win the Stanley Cup.

“Look, you’ve got to be loyal, I think. I’m an Oilers fan, cheering for the Oil,” said Liberal Leader Mark Carney, who was raised in the Alberta capital.

“You know what’s going to be tough? Edmonton vs. Jets.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre grew up in Alberta and represents an Ottawa-area riding, he offered a third preference.

“My wife is a Montrealer, so she has been following the Canadiens,” he said.

“And that is my hope, to have the Canadiens, because I want to keep my wife happy, and if I don’t, I’m in more trouble than you know,” he added with a chuckle.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, refused to be pinned down.

“Any Canadian team, we want a Canadian to win this, let’s go,” he said.

Election day is April 28.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

