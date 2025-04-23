Former BC Liberal premiers endorse opposing election candidates in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Stephen Fuhr’s campaign office filled with supporters Wednesday afternoon as a former B.C. premier officially endorsed the Liberal candidate running in the Kelowna riding.

“When Stephen was your member of parliament he delivered a lot,” former Liberal premier Christy Clark told an enthusiastic group of supporters.

Clark, who served as premier between 2011 and 2017, said she believes Fuhr is the best person for the job to represent Kelowna’s interests in Ottawa.

“I worked with him in the past when I represented West Kelowna,” Clark said. “He delivered $25 million for West Kelowna’s water treatment. When you think about the region, he has delivered $185 million for the region here.”

Fuhr is trying to make a political comeback in what’s considered a swing riding after his breakthrough win in 2015 in what has traditionally been a Conservative stronghold.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives took back the seat with Tracy Gray’s win in 2019.

“This is the most pivotal, probably the most consequential election in my lifetime,” Clark said.

But Clark isn’t the only former premier to announce an endorsement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On the same day, Gordon Campbell, who was B.C.’s premier between 2001 and 2011, came out in support of Conservative candidate Tracy Gray.

“I’ve watched Tracy for the last six years,” Campbell told Global News. “She’s been a strong advocate for Kelowna.”

In a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Conservatives, Campbell stated Gray is the right choice for Kelowna.

“She’s been a small business owner. She’s been a strong advocate for a strong economy,” Campbell said. “Tracy has been an advocate for an energy industry that thrives.”

1:35 Advance voting ends Monday after busy weekend

The endorsements don’t come as a surprise to local NDP candidate Trevor McAleese.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am quite happy to rely on a people-powered campaign,” McAleese said.

He added that these type of endorsements could backfire.

“People are feeling a lot of pressure this election to vote against their conscience and support Stephen Fuhr, specifically the Liberal party to try and defeat the Conservatives,” McAleese said. “And I think that an endorsement like Christy Clark on Stephen Fuhr if anything is going to turn these longtime NDP supporters off of even considering shifting their support.”

Both former premiers stated they weren’t surprised by each other’s opposing endorsements.

“I am not surprised he is supporting the Conservatives,” Clark said. “He’s always been kind of on that side of the ledger. I have always been a Liberal.”

“I kind of expected that,” said Campbell. “Christy was thinking of running for leader of the Liberal party. She was thinking of running as an MP, so it is part of what they do. They’re in lockstep.”

Green candidate Catriona Wright did not respond by publication time.