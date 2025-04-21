SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canadian voters urged to show up early on last day of advance polls

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2025 2:30 pm
2 min read
Addressing long lines at federal election advanced voting stations
If you waited in a line to vote this weekend, you're not alone. As Global News reported Saturday, nearly two million people cast their ballots on Friday alone. But not everyone waiting in those lines was doing so comfortably. As Taya Fast reports, critics say everyone deserves a right to vote without suffering in a queue.
It’s the last day to cast your vote ahead of next Monday’s federal election, and with a huge turnout at advance polls — more than 2 million votes reported across the country on Friday alone — Elections Canada is urging voters to get to their advance polling place as early as they can to avoid the potential for long votes.

On the fourth and final day of advance voting, Elections Canada’s Marie-France Kenny told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that things have slowed down a little, but could pick up again later in the day.

“We’re telling people actually, if you’re not working today or you have time at lunch time, go vote during lunch time because we expect there might be a peak after work,” Kenny said.

“Most people have started working again today… they weren’t working Friday, Saturday or Sunday but are back working again today.”

Kenny said it’s important for would-be voters to bring identification before going out to vote. There’s a large list of options on Elections Canada’s website, from something as simple as a driver’s licence with your current address, to combinations of bills and other documents proving your name and address.

“(You’ll need) some things that will prove your address or your identity, so if you have a driver’s licence, for example, with your current address, you’re good to go… but the list is quite exhaustive of ID that is considered.”

Polls remain open until 9 p.m.

Manitoba municipalities priorities during federal election
As for the race itself, a University of Winnipeg political sciences professor says it’s looking like it’s mainly a competition between two parties — the incumbent Liberals and opposition Conservatives.

“Canadians are looking to the two parties that appear to be dealing with the core issues that we face as a country,” Bird said.

“So it’s good that the two parties are focusing on jobs, the economy and the like, because those are the things that Canadians care about.”

Bird said next week’s outcome will depend entirely on if young Canadians show up and vote.

First Nations election issues
