Non-compliant Shuswap compost facility ordered to reduce footprint

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap, B.C., compost facility that has grown well beyond its initially approved site will have to reduce its foot print to meet compliance.

As per staff recommendation, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board has voted against the passing of first reading, which would have allowed the Spa Hills Compost Facility to continue operating on a much larger scale but within the bylaw regulations.

“I think it’s a relief for all of us, so we can maybe go outside and get some fresh air when all of this scales back,” said Deneen Tomlinson, who lives next to the facility.

The facility south of Salmon Arm was permitted to operate in an area not exceeding 500 square metres when it opened in 2014.

However, the area used for primary composting has grown to 40 times that size over the years and without any approvals.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s horrible,” said Tomlinson. “I think the government should have stepped up and regulated this a little better so it wouldn’t get to this scope.”

The unapproved growth has come with problems for area residents as animal parts are among the items composted on site.

“All the meat falling in my yard. Birds would be dropping it. My dogs would get it. My horses eat in the pasture that the meat is dropped in and some of this is euthanized horses so it worries me,” Tomlinson told Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Odour is obviously an issue. It’s far beyond disgusting. Like if you were to go to a landfill and smell rotting meat, that’s what we smell in our neighbourhood on a daily basis.”

4:54 Explaining what you can and can’t put in the green bin

Instead of reducing its footprint to meet compliance, the Spa Hills Compost operator asked for a land use amendment to increase the compost area to 23,725 square metres, which staff confirmed reflects the scale of the current operation.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite board directors citing the importance of compost facilities such as Spa Hills, they voted unanimously against allowing the facility to meet compliance by continuing operating at the larger than initially permitted capacity.

“I am thrilled that it is a response,” said Pat Peebles, who also lives in the area. “It is actually the response that a year ago right at this timeline we went before the board asking for this to happen.”

While no timeframe was set for the compost facility to scale back to its original footprint, the regional district said its bylaw enforcement will begin working with the operator immediately to help bring the operation back into compliance.

In a statement to Global News, Spa Hills co-owner Josh Mitchell stated, “We have heard and are hearing the neighbours’ concerns. In response, we have already made changes and improvements to our facility and composting process. Spa Hills Compost will continue to work with the CSRD to resolve issues for the benefit of everyone.”

“I think our fight is still a fight, ” said Tomlinson. “I think it’s a small win.”

Residents are now awaiting a Ministry of Environment inspection this spring to address their environmental contamination concerns.

2:23 Animal parts falling from the sky have one B.C. community fed up