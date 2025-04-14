SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Post-secondary polling stations to encourage Canadian students to vote

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted April 14, 2025 8:54 pm
1 min read
Post-secondary polling stations to encourage Canadian students to vote
WATCH: With two weeks to go in the federal election campaign, Elections Canada is setting up polling stations at post-secondary schools across the country, targeting a demographic that doesn’t always cast a ballot. Meghan Cobb has more.
In an attempt to increase voter turnout for young Canadians, Elections Canada has opened polling stations at 109 university and college campuses across the country.

The agency’s data shows only 47 per cent of eligible voters aged 18-24 cast a vote in the 2021 federal election, a number it hopes will increase with the campus polling stations.

“We want to make sure that anyone who wishes to vote has the information they need, knows what to do and where to go,” says Leanne Nyirfa with Elections Canada.

“We’re increasing the options they have and reducing some of the barriers they might have to voting in a federal election.”

Students vote by special ballot and can cast a vote for whichever riding is considered their home riding, regardless of the university’s location.

Vote on Campus polling stations are open April 13th through 16th. Election day is April 28th.

