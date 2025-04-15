Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Gift guide: The best registry gifts for newlyweds

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 15, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
wedding gift ideas, newlyweds View image in full screen
Read on for more inspiring ideas at every budget.
Looking for the perfect gift for a newlywed couple? Look no further! Our curated gift guide features thoughtful registry gifts that are sure to impress. From monogrammed cheese boards, luxurious bathrobes, and plush towels to cast iron pots for delicious soups, charming kissing mugs, and sleek luggage, we’ve handpicked the best options for the happy couple. Explore our top picks and find the ideal gift to celebrate their new journey together, all available through Amazon’s wedding registry. Read on for more inspiring ideas at every budget.

 

$50 and under

SKL Home Monogram G Bath and Hand Towel Set
Featuring soft, absorbent cotton and charming embroidered details, this monogram bath and hand towel set is a thoughtful gift the new couple will use and love every day.
$50.45 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mini Hardback Photo Book
Hold your favourite moments close with the Stick With Me Mini Hardback Photo Book from Papier. It’s the sweetest way to turn snapshots into a keepsake.
$48.00 at Papier

 

Coffee Mugs/Kissing Mugs Set Bridal Pair Gif
Packaged in a charming gift box with a heart window, this matching cup set is crafted from high-quality ceramic, making it the perfect, adorable gift for newlyweds to sip their morning coffee together.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

Personalized Spotify Plaque
Looking for a unique gift they’ll treasure forever? Personalize this plaque with a special photo and their favourite song for a truly one-of-a-kind keepsake.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

$100 and under

Overmont Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
With its vibrant enamel finish, this Dutch oven is not just a beautiful kitchen addition, but a must-have gift that will help the newlyweds create all kinds of homemade comfort food for years to come.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

Personalized Cutting Board
Celebrate their story with a personalized cutting board that’s as unique and timeless as their love. Handcrafted from sustainable wood and beautifully engraved, it’s the perfect high-end gift that’s practical and sentimental.
$64.97 on Amazon

 

Outdoor Fire Pit
Upgrade their outdoor space with this cozy outdoor fire pit. With its chic matte finish, decorative rock pattern, and safety features, it’s as practical as it is pretty for a patio or garden.
$78.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Gifts worth the splurge

monos carry on
Send them off on their honeymoon (and every adventure after) with the Monos Carry-On. With premium details and whisper-quiet wheels, it’s the perfect “just married” companion to last a lifetime of travels.
$295 at Monos
More Recommendations

 

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven
Nothing says love like baking fresh pizzas in this all-electric, heat-retaining triple-paned borosilicate glass door pizza oven that’s ready to use out of the box. They’ll be thinking of their generous giftee with every delicious bite!
$1199.00 at Ooni
Story continues below advertisement

 

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Whisk, mix, and knead your way to delicious memories with the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer – a perfect gift for newlyweds or anyone who loves to cook. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it’s your new favourite tool for creating culinary masterpieces.
$474.98 on Amazon

 

Couple's Cotton Waffle Robe
Wrapped in love and a little luxury – these soft cotton waffle bathrobes make “his & hers” feel extra special.
$106.99 on Amazon

 

Canadian Down Duvet
This Silk & Snow duvet is giving beauty sleep a whole new meaning. Made from ethically sourced Canadian Hutterite duck down and a 100% cotton shell, this bedding essential is the perfect bedroom upgrade for those who love cozy, quality sleep. Any couple will thank you for this luxe find!
$382.50 at Silk & Snow (was $425)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Brew up some love with the Breville Barista Expresso Machine. One twist, one tamp, and you’re sipping café-quality espresso in your slippers.
$799.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

 

More from The Curator
