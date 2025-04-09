Russell Brand admits sex was one of the main reasons he pursued fame

Russell Brand, days after being charged with rape and sexual assault, said one of the main reasons he got into showbiz and pursued fame was to have “sex with anybody who wanted to.”

The 49-year-old actor shared why he “even bothered becoming famous” in the first place, but continued to deny the charges against him and said he never participated in nonconsensual sex.

“It’s difficult not to reflect that indeed, the people participating in this are victims of a type, but not victims of me because I’ve always been open,” he said in a video posted Monday to Rumble, according to Fox News. “You can go and watch my standup comedy. You can read my book. I couldn’t have been more clear that I was out there having sex with anybody who wanted to.

“And let me tell you, when you’re a famous guy, people are up for it.

“People are up for it! I’ve got to be honest here. That’s part of the reason I even bothered becoming famous in the first place, because I thought this will be a glorious opportunity for hedonistic adventure. Surely then, my life will mean something. Surely, I can find some value in the comfort of strangers. Surely, I can lose myself in endless pleasure.”

0:58 Comedian Russell Brand denies sexual assault claims after bombshell report in U.K. media

Last Friday, British police charged Brand with rape and sexual assault following an 18-month investigation sparked when four women alleged they had been assaulted by the controversial comedian.

The alleged offences involve four women and took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in the Westminster area of central London.

In September 2023, British media outlets Channel 4 and the Sunday Times published claims by four women of being sexually assaulted or raped by Brand. The accusers have not been identified.

On the same day he was charged, he responded to the allegations, saying in a video posted to social media that he has “never engaged in nonconsensual activity.”

“I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes,” he said, speaking into the camera while wearing a straw hat, with a beach and ocean in the background.

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist,” he said in the statement, adding that he’s “incredibly grateful” to “have the opportunity to defend these charges in court.”

Brand has denied similar assault and abuse claims in the past.

Speaking on Monday’s Rumble broadcast, Brand said that since becoming a Christian he can “recognize that sex is a very, very powerful force,” before veering into conspiracy theory territory, saying he was “on the radar of the deep state” and speaking about “corruption in the coronavirus era … how companies like Pfizer and Moderna made record profits.”

Positioning himself as a wellness guru, Brand has amplified conspiracy theories in recent years, backing Robert F. Kennedy’s criticisms of the COVID-19 vaccination at the height of the pandemic. More recently, NPR notes, Brand has been selling a “magical amulet” that he claims will protect buyers from malevolent energy.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.