‘Our little celestial seed’: Megan Fox welcomes baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

The 34-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram on March 27, with a black-and-white video of himself holding his newborn daughter’s hand.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote in the caption. “3/27/25.”

Kelly added that they “composed the score of the birth. Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey.”

This marks Fox’s fourth baby. She shares three children, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and eight-year-old Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame. Kelly, whose legal name is Colson Baker, also shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.

Fox announced she was pregnant in November when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a pool of dripping black paint, cradling her belly. A second photo in black-and-white captured a positive pregnancy test.

Fox hinted in 2021 that she wanted to have a baby with Kelly when she and Kourtney Kardashian introduced the rapper and Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” she told the crowd.

The road to conception for the couple has been difficult, however. In 2023, Fox spoke with Good Morning America about a heartbreaking miscarriage they suffered.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared.

Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022, called it quits at the end of November, shortly after announcing that their family was growing in size.

The 38-year-old actress met Kelly on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.

Shortly after their time filming the crime thriller, Fox starred in Kelly’s music video for his song Bloody Valentine. The music video was released after Fox and Green ended their relationship after nearly 10 years of marriage.

1:13 Fox releases trailer for Beverly Hills 90210 reboot

In an episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, the actor confirmed that he and Fox were “trying to sort of be apart” in May 2020.

Green, 51, said he and Fox, 38, began separating at the end of 2019. Green revealed that he started feeling distant from Fox after she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Kelly.

He said, “Things really hadn’t changed,” when Fox returned home from shooting the movie.

Green said he gave the Transformers actor a few weeks “to recoup a little bit and get back into life” before discussing their marriage.

After that conversation, Green said the pair decided to “take some space,” and, as the weeks went by, “reality started sinking in.”

At the time, he said he didn’t want Fox or Kelly, whom Green refers to as “Colson,” to be “vilified” in the situation after they were photographed together.

“I don’t want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody,” he said.

“I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes, and you’re on the same path and you walk that path together and things are working, and then paths just kind of separate sometimes.

“I don’t want people to think that (they) are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t,” he added. “This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press … but it’s not new for us.”

Things have not always remained civil between Green and Kelly.

On March 27, Green shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM from Kelly shortly before the Forget Me Too singer shared the birth announcement.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS. quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public,” Kelly wrote. “You chose the wrong one to f–k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

“I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad,” Green wrote underneath the screenshot.

“Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next,” Green added, seemingly referencing Leonardo DiCaprio.

A screenshot of Brian Austin Green’s Instagram Stories. @brianaustingreen / Instagram

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield