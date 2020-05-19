Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green separating after nearly 10 years of marriage

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have ended their relationship after nearly 10 years of marriage.

On the latest episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, the actor confirmed that he and Fox are “trying to sort of be apart.”

Green, 46, said that he and Fox, 34, began separating at the end of 2019, but fans are only learning now because they made a “decision early on to not comment” on their relationship.

“I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it,” Green announced. “I don’t want to have to talk about this anymore.”

Green revealed that he had begun to feel distant from Fox late last year after she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker.

He said that “things really hadn’t changed” when Fox returned home from shooting the movie.

Green said he gave the Transformers actor a few weeks “to recoup a little bit and get back into life” before having a discussion about their marriage.

“But I gave her a few weeks, I figured, you know, she’s been out of the country, she’s jet-lagged, she’s been shooting nights; I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And so I did,” he shared.

“She said, ‘I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'” Green said, recalling what Fox had told him. “I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made; that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did.”

After having the conversation, Green said the pair decided to “take some space,” and as the weeks went by, “reality started sinking in.”

The couple decided to end things before it became a potentially “volatile situation.”

“There’s no reason for it to be (that way) with us. Neither one of us did anything to each other; she’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her,” he explained. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what, we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.”

“We’ve had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,” Green said.

Green said separating has been a “big change” for them, and his hope of them being together “for life” made him “complacent” with their marriage.

He said that he is speaking out now because he doesn’t want Fox or Machine Gun Kelly, who Green refers to as “Colson,” to be “vilified” in the situation after they were photographed together in a car over the weekend.

“I don’t want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody,” he said. “I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes, and you’re on the same path and you walk that path together and things are working, and then paths just kind of separate sometimes.

“I don’t want people to think that (they) are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t,” he added. “This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press … but it’s not new for us.”

Green added that he’s “never met” Machine Gun Kelly, but “Megan and I talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

“And from what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” he said.

Green said that he doesn’t want Fox “to be looked at in a negative way or him to be looked at it a negative way for doing that.”

“That’s what good people do. Good people step up and help people that need help, and that’s what he is doing,” he said.

Green said he doesn’t know how the separation will end and did not rule out reconciliation.

“Who knows if this is the end of the journey,” he said. “I mean, we have a lot of life left.

“So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together,” he said. “They may not. We don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star and Green share three children together; sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

This isn’t the first time the couple have debated the idea of divorce.

Fox filed for divorce from the former Beverly Hills 90210 actor in 2015 after five years of marriage, but the couple reportedly managed to work out all of their differences.

Fox and Green started dating in 2004 after they met on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. After a brief separation in 2009, they were married in Hawaii in 2010.

Fox has not spoken out about the separation as of this writing.