Entertainment

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 12:00 pm
2 min read
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
FILE - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s family is growing in size.

The actress, 38, used an Instagram post to announce the happy news, tagging her rocker fiancé, 34, in the post. In the caption she wrote “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” using lyrics from Kelly’s track Last November, a song believed to be about his and Fox’s past pregnancy loss.

Always one to make a statement, Fox used a naked photo of herself kneeling in a pool of dripping black paint, one arm covering her chest while the other cradled her baby bump.

In a second photo, a black-and-white photo captured a positive pregnancy test.

This marks the fourth time Fox will welcome a baby into the world – she shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 fame. Kelly also shares a daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

Fox hinted in 2021 that she wanted to have a baby with Kelly when she and Kourtney Kardashian introduced the rapper and Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies,” she told the crowd.

It’s been a difficult road to pregnancy for the couple, however. In 2023, Fox spoke with Good Morning America about a heartbreaking miscarriage they suffered.

Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly View image in full screen
Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trending Now

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared.

Fox also previously recounted her experience in two poems included in her book of poetry Pretty Boys are Poisonous, released last year.

Fox and Kelly have been romantically linked since 2020, when she appeared in one of his music videos. They announced their engagement in 2022.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

