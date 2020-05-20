Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s sexy video for ‘Bloody Valentine’

Send this page to someone via email

Megan Fox is the star of rumoured new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly‘s (MGK) latest music video for his song Bloody Valentine.

In the music video, which was released on Wednesday, Fox is dancing in her underwear and singing MGK’s new pop-rock song.

The actor also takes the rapper-turned-singer hostage in the video and tapes his mouth, legs and arms with hot pink duct tape.

She teases him in bed with a plate of donuts before she electrocutes him by dropping a hairdryer in the bathtub.

The pair, who have been getting close since her separation from her husband Brian Austin Green, come close to kissing multiple times throughout the music video.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in his ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video. (Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube).

The music video comes after Fox and Green ended their relationship after nearly 10 years of marriage.

On the latest episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green, the actor confirmed that he and Fox are “trying to sort of be apart.”

Green, 46, said he and Fox, 34, began separating at the end of 2019, but fans are only learning now because they made a “decision early on to not comment” on their relationship.

Green revealed that he had begun to feel distant from Fox late last year after she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with 30-year-old rapper MGK, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker.

He said “things really hadn’t changed” when Fox returned home from shooting the movie.

Green said he gave the Transformers actor a few weeks “to recoup a little bit and get back into life” before having a discussion about their marriage.

“But I gave her a few weeks, I figured, you know, she’s been out of the country, she’s jet-lagged, she’s been shooting nights; I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And so I did,” he shared.

After having the conversation, Green said the pair decided to “take some space,” and as the weeks went by, “reality started sinking in.”

The couple decided to end things before it became a potentially “volatile situation.”

“We’ve had an amazing relationship, and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,” Green said.

He said that he is speaking out now because he doesn’t want Fox or MGK, who Green refers to as “Colson,” to be “vilified” in the situation after they were photographed together in a car over the weekend.

“I don’t want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody,” he said.

“I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes, and you’re on the same path and you walk that path together and things are working, and then paths just kind of separate sometimes.

“I don’t want people to think that (they) are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t,” he added. “This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press … but it’s not new for us.”

Green added that he’s “never met” MGK, but “Megan and I talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

“And from what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” he said.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star and Green share three children together, sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

