National

Politics

Election 2025: Here’s when the leaders’ debates will be held

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
The dates have been set for the party leaders’ debates in the upcoming federal election.

The Leaders’ Debates Commission said Monday the French-language debate will be held on April 16 at 9 p.m. eastern time, followed by the English-language debate on April 17 at 7 p.m.

Both debates will be held at the Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal and televised across the country, the independent commission said.

Party leaders will qualify for the debates if they meet two of three criteria:

  • Their party held a seat in the House of Commons on the date the election was called;
  • Have a national polling average of at least four per cent by March 31, or 28 days before the election date of April 28; and
  • Have candidates endorsed in at least 90 per cent of federal ridings 28 days before the election
The commission said it will announce which leaders have qualified for the debates on April 1.

TVO journalist Steve Paikin will moderate the English-language debate, while the French-language debate will be moderated by Radio-Canada journalist Patrice Roy.

