Election 2025: Here’s when the leaders’ debates will be held

Send this page to someone via email

The dates have been set for the party leaders’ debates in the upcoming federal election.

The Leaders’ Debates Commission said Monday the French-language debate will be held on April 16 at 9 p.m. eastern time, followed by the English-language debate on April 17 at 7 p.m.

Both debates will be held at the Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal and televised across the country, the independent commission said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Party leaders will qualify for the debates if they meet two of three criteria:

Their party held a seat in the House of Commons on the date the election was called;

Have a national polling average of at least four per cent by March 31, or 28 days before the election date of April 28; and

Have candidates endorsed in at least 90 per cent of federal ridings 28 days before the election

The commission said it will announce which leaders have qualified for the debates on April 1.

Story continues below advertisement

TVO journalist Steve Paikin will moderate the English-language debate, while the French-language debate will be moderated by Radio-Canada journalist Patrice Roy.