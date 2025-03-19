Multiple Canadians have been executed by China this year, Ottawa says

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it “strongly condemns” the execution of multiple Canadians in China earlier this year over what Beijing says were “drug-related crimes.”

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson confirmed the executions took place but did not say how many Canadians were put to death.

“Global Affairs Canada can confirm it is aware that, earlier this year, Canadians were executed in the People’s Republic of China. Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity,” Charlotte MacLeod said in an emailed statement.

“Canada repeatedly called for clemency for these individuals at the senior-most levels and remains steadfast in its opposition to the use of the death penalty in all cases, everywhere.”

The Chinese Embassy in Canada defended its use of the death penalty in a separate statement to Global News, adding that Chinese authorities “fully guaranteed the rights and interests of the Canadian nationals concerned.”

“China always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes and maintains a ‘zero tolerance’ attitude towards the drug problem,” the statement said. “The facts of the crimes committed by the Canadian nationals involved in the cases are clear, and the evidence is solid and sufficient.

“We urge the Canadian side to respect the rule of law and China’s judicial sovereignty, stop making irresponsible remarks, work in the same direction with China, and jointly promote the improvement and development of China-Canada relations with concrete actions.”

The embassy did not specify what crimes the Canadians allegedly committed or provide details on their identities.

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing assistance to the victims’ families but would not disclose anything more about the Canadians, citing privacy considerations.

The executions were first reported by the Globe and Mail, which said it had learned about them earlier this week.

Ottawa confirmed that Robert Schellenberg of Abbotsford, B.C., who was arrested in 2014 on drug smuggling charges and was sentenced to death years later, was not one of the Canadians executed.

“Canada continues to advocate for clemency for Robert Schellenberg and provides him and his family consular assistance,” McLeod said.

